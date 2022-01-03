It's TOP TV News Time. Last night in Bigg Boss 15 we saw Surbhi Chandna, Munmun Dutta, Vishal Singh and enter the house as the contestants. The makers want to hike up the TRPs of the season which is going dull so far. feels that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are getting too intimate on the show. A couple of hours ago, Naagin 6 promo was unveiled by the makers. It intrigued the masses for the plot that talked about COVID. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan fans put forth certain demands in front of the makers. Nakuul's wife Jankee reveals Sufi's battle with COVID and more. So, as you see, a lot happened in the TV world today. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal or Karan Kundrra – VOTE NOW for the most violent contestant of this season

Nakuul-Jankee's son Sufi tested positive for COVID

's songstress wife Jankee Parekh took to her social media handle and revealed that her son Sufi had been battling COVID for some time. His temperature had shot up to 104 degrees and was refusing to come down despite medications and sponges. It seems the little munchkin who turned 11-month-old was shifted to ICU after his temperature didn't budge. Jankee marvelled at her son's strength during his fight with COVID. Jankee, too having contracted COVID couldn't be by Sufi's side all the time and hence, Sufi's nanny would look after him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Surbhi Chandna names Umar Riaz and THESE TWO other housemates as her strongest challengers

Check out the story here: Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh reveals how their 11-month old son Sufi fought COVID-19 like a champ — shares harrowing ordeal Also Read - After John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor tests Covid-19 positive, says 'I'm infected' despite taking all precautions

Umar is the new VIP?

Just a couple of hours ago, Umar Riaz got into a major physical fight with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Bigg Boss had intervened and said that Umar can be liable for eliminations. However, a strong buzz is doing the rounds of social media and media reports that Umar Riaz has become the new VIP member of the house. It seems Umar have won the Ticket To Finale Task and has joined Rakhi Sawant as the second confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15's finale. However, Bigg Boss repeatedly reminded him that a decision will be made during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Check the whole story here: Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz becomes the new VIP of the house; 'MYSTERY' punishment awaits in upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar

Naagin 6 promo intrigues the audience

A couple of hours ago, the makers dropped the first promo on the social handle of the channel. In the latest promo of Naagin 6, we see a voice-over talking about the changes in 2019 and 2020. Talking about how the COVID virus affected the globe in 2020, the new promo states that the new Naagin has also undergone certain changes. It seems the new Naagin will wage a war against the virus. It seems the new Naagin will get more superpowers.

Check out the new promo here: Naagin 6 promo: 's supernatural series to wage a war on coronavirus? Naagin to get more superpowers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans make a demand

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. Even on the TRP chart, the show is in TOP 2. The Ayesha Singh, , Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show has a huge fan following on social media. The current track has seen some changing dynamics between Sai and Virat. However, the fans are also observing that the leads have been in the same clothes for over a week now. And hence, they have demanded that the makers at least change the clothes of the leads.

Check out the tweets here: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bored of current prolonged Virat-Sai track, fans blast makers for not changing leads' outfits – read tweets

Udaariyaan fans make a new demand towards makers

, Priyanka Choudhary and Isha Malviya starrer Udaariyaan is seeing a new twist in the show. In the latest episode of Udaariyaan, we saw Fateh confessing everything to Tejo. Now, the upcoming track will feature Fateh trying to in over Tejo and her love. And hence, the fans have demanded that the makers change the montage of the show. FaTejo fans want the makers to change the montage featuring Fateh and Tejo.

Check out the tweets here: Udaariyaan: FateJo fans demand new montage as Fateh and Tejo's lovestory kickstarts – view tweets

Naagin 6 REC from fans

Naagin 6's first promo is out. And now, the fans of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series have some recommendations for the makers as to who should be the new face of Naagin's sixth instalment. It has been rumoured that may return as Naagin. There are also names such as Mahekk Chahal and doing the rounds. And in the midst of this, Naagin 6 fans have shared their recommendations of actresses for the show. It includes , , , Niyati Fatnani and more

Check out the gallery here: Naagin 6: Not Mehakk Chahal, fans want to see THESE actresses in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series

Sudhanshu won't QUIT Anupamaa

A couple of months ago, rumours went wild over 's character, Vanraj's existence on the show. However, Vanraj is the HERO of the and will remain so, has claimed the handsome hunk. In an interview, Sudhanshu revealed that he won't quit Anupamaa. "There is no question of me quitting Anupamaa. I had gone for a holiday with my family after a year and a half to Dubai. After that, I had gone for a day and a half to Ganaganagr in Rajasthan to shoot for an OTT project. With me missing from the show and then taking a vacation and then shooting another project, which I had to, people presumed that I have quit. It spread like wildfire. My character Vanraj Shah was the hero of the show and will remain the hero," he said, reports TOI.

on buying a new house

A couple of weeks ago, Jasmin Bhasin bought a new abode in the maximum city. The Naagin actress recently opened up on the same in an interview with Hindustan Times. The actress said that buying a house is just the beginning of her journey. "About 10-12 years back when I came to Mumbai, I didn’t have a roof over my head. I worked very hard so that I could live a life I always dreamed of – a nice house, love and security. This is the beginning of a new journey and I think I need to push myself harder for bigger professional achievements," she told the portal.