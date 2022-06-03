Kundali Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more have made it to the TV section of the newsmakers of the day. Dheeraj Dhoopar's real deal on leaving the Shraddha Arya starrer, fans upset with makers sidelining Ayesha Singh aka Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat Zubair makes headlines for being the highest paid contestant and more. A lot happened in the TV world today. Let's have a dekko at who and what made news in the TV world today... Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh fans upset with their fave being sidelined; storm Twitter in protest [Read Tweets]

Anupamaa: Will Aneri return to the show?

Aneri Vajani quit Anupamaa a couple of weeks ago. The actress played the role of Mukku aka Malvika Kapadia, Anuj aka 's sister in Rajan Shahi's show. However, she left the show for her next project which is a reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress had said that she will not return to the show. However, now in a recent interview, Aneri Vajani aka Mukku phrased Never Say Never when asked about her exit. Well, that's the spirit. Fans loved her stint as Malvika in Anupamaa. And it will surely be a treat for the fans if she returns. Check more details here. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta confirms surgery with a witty post, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa beats Anupamaa in online TRP and more

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Reports about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants keep surfacing every couple of hours these days. The whole team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 except for a couple of the contestants are in Cape Town, South Africa. The shooting for 's TV show has commenced too. And now fresh reports state that Jannat Zubair is one of the highest paid contestants of the season. Yep. And her per episode charges will shock the daylights out of you read details here. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt, Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey and more male characters that got flak as being 'problematic'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are not happy with the makers of the show. Yet again they have erupted in fury on Twitter. It seems Ayesha Singh who is the main female lead of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was left out from an Awards show promo. They instead featured Aishwarya Sharma and from Smart Jodi. And fans were angry because Ayesha seems to have been sidelined in this. Check out the whole story here.

2 leap promo

The leap promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is out. And it is heartbreaking, to say the least. aka is a completely changed man. He doesn't believe in love and now values money over everything in the world. On the other hand, Priya aka has turned happy go lucky like Ram. She also has a daughter with her. Check out the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 leap promo here.

Siddharth on relationship with Ashi

and Ashi Singh were seen in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga together. Ashi had replaced Avneet Kaur as Jasmine. Siddharth has been linked to both the ladies who were paired opposite him in the same show. However, Siddharth has now spilt the beans on his relationship with Ashi Singh. He called her one of the most important people in his life. Read more here.

Anusha welcomes baby girl

VJ took to her Instagram handle and shared some Uber adorable pictures with a cute little munchkin. Anusha addressed herself as the mother of the little one. And soon everyone started speculations about whether Anusha had adopted a baby girl and thus congratulatory posts and messages started pouring in for Anusha and the little munchkin. However, Sahara (name of the little one) is her Goddaughter and not her adoptive daughter check the report here.

Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj on sabbatical

Recently reports surfaced saying that Dheeraj Dhoopar has quit Kundali Bhagya. Later, it was said that has been roped in to replace Dheeraj on the show. However, the latest reports state that Dheeraj has taken a short leave from the Shraddha Arya starrer. Dheeraj and the channel came to an understanding and they let him take leave. He will be back though, states a report in an online entertainment portal. Check out more details here.

