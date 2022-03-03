Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, , Naagin 6 and more made news in the TV section today. Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and Lock Upp's jailor Karan Kundrra came together for a music video called Rula Deti Hai. TejRan fans are bowled over with their sizzling chemistry. Sidharth Shukla's fans get emotional as Instagram initiates a special gesture for the late actor's account. Sunil Grover was snapped out and about today for the first time after his surgery. Naagin 6's upcoming twists, Shehnaaz Gill's post went viral and more happened in the TV News today. Here's a lowdown on the same... Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's Rula Deti Hai has one SCENE that reminds you of Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Fan Friendly Star below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Karan Kundrra to join Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp, will be the jailor for the inmates - Watch

Tejasswi and Karan's Rula Deti Hai wins hearts

Bigg Boss 15's couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's first collaboration together Rula Deti Hai, a music video was released today. TejRan fans loved their sizzling chemistry in the heartbreaking number. Rula Deti Hai is sung by Yasser Desai while the lyrics have been penned by Rana Sotal. Rula Deti Hai has been composed and produced by Rajat Nagpal. Karan Kundrra couldn't stop gushing over how cute he and Tejasswi looked together. Also Read - 'Sidharth Shukla Lives On' trends as Instagram adds 'Remembering' to the Bigg Boss 13 winner's account; fans get emotional

Sidharth Shukla's fans turn emotional

Instagram added 'Remembering' to Sidharth Shukla's account as a part of their tribute to the late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner. Sidharth passed away in September last year after suffering from a heart attack. It was a huge shock for everyone. Sidharth had a massive fan-following who worship him not for the star that he is, but for his values, morals, kindness. Sidharth's SidHearts turned emotional after seeing Instagram's tribute for the actor. Check out their reactions here.

Shehnaaz Gill's tweet goes viral

Shehnaaz Gill is slowly and gradually coming back to the virtual world. The actress has been actively interacting with the fans and sharing posts and stuff. And recently, the Honsla Rakh actress sent her fans into a tizzy by sharing the cutest picture of herself from her childhood. The Bigg Boss 13 runner up's caption is a heartfelt one and it will tug at your heartstrings. Check out Shehnaaz Gills' childhood picture here.

2

and starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is high one romance of late. The fans saw a romantic scene between Ram and Priya taking place in the shower. Ram's lover boy avatar is winning hearts and how! RaYa shippers are loving the chemistry between Nakuul and Disha. Fans found the romantic avatar of Nakuul very hot and irresistible. Check out their Twitter reactions here.

Sunil Grover snapped at the airport

Weeks after Sunil Grover's heart surgery, the comedian and actor was snapped at the Mumbai airport today. It was a pretty nasty shock for everyone when the reports of Sunil's hospitalisation broke out a couple of weeks ago. Sunil was all cheerful and thanked the paps for being kind. Seeing Sunil back out and about, his fans showered him with love. Watch the video of Sunil Grover at the airport here.

to grace Smart Jodi?

BollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told y'all that the makers of Smart Jodi are planning on inviting Salman Khan as a special guest on the show. Salman is good friends with Bhagyashree who was the lead in Maine Pyaar Kiya. It seems like the makers of SMart Jodi are planning a reunion of one of the most-loved on-screen jodis. Read the whole exclusive report here.

That's all in the TV News today.