Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat, Rupali Ganguly to Shilpa Shinde, Mohit Sehgal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more have made it to the TV newsmakers. Paras Kalnawat opened up on Anupama TV show cast members' reaction to his termination. Rupali Ganguly gets flak for a new twist in Anupamaa. Shilpa Shinde in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Mohit Sehgal in Bigg Boss 16. Two of the cast members upset with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maker and more. Let's catch up on the TV Newsmakers.

Paras is surprised by Rupali's behaviour

Paras Kalnwat was recently terminated from Rajan Shahi's TV show Anupamaa. He wasn't informed about his termination and a mail was dropped to him. Rajan Shahi refused to meet him, said Paras. Paras also shared that all cast members of Anupamaa reached out to him after hearing about his contract termination. Paras was surprised by Rupali Ganguly's behaviour. Check out the whole story here.

Shilpa Shinde in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Last seen in a web show, Shilpa Shinde of Bigg Boss and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame has been approached for the dance-based reality TV show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. It is being said that her name is almost confirmed as a participant. Check out the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant list here.

Neet Mahal opens up on losing Mika Di Vohti

Neet Mahal who was one of the contestants on Mika Singh's Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti has opened up about losing the show. Mika Singh picked Akanksha Puri over Neet Mahal as his future bride. Neet said that she respects his decision. Neet got a lot of love from the masses. Neet still feels like a winner, though. In an interview, Neet Mahal said, "Akanksha may have won the show, but I have won the real trophy, which is love from fans."

Mohit Sehgal in Bigg Boss 16

Naagin 5 fame Mohit Sehgal has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss for the 16th season, states a report in TC. It is being said that talks are on between Mohit and the makers of Bigg Boss. Will the actor take up the controversial reality TV show? Let's wait and watch...

TMKOC cast fed up with producer?

As per a report in a leading portal, Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat have official quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is being said that the producer Asit Kumarr Modi is the reason behind the same. Talking about Shailesh, the poet-actor felt his talent wasn't being utilised for more than 15 days and hence he wanted to take on other projects. However, Modi was against it as it would mean ending the exclusivity contract. Raj Anadkat, on the other hand, is also having troubles with the makers, state report.

Rupali Ganguly gets flak online

The new promo of Anupamaa has left fans angry and Rupali Ganguly is bearing the brunt for the same. In the upcoming episode of the Anupama TV show, Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna will be shown paralysed. Fans of Gaurav are not happy with the same and have blamed Rupali for it. Check out the whole story here.

