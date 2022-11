It was a very eventful day for the world of TV. Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover said that he has refused both Shark Tank India 2 and Bigg Boss 16 for these reasons. Bigg Boss 16 fans saw red with how MC Stan was body shamed by Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Here is a lowdown of the news.... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta BFF Aditi Sharma blasts Sajid Khan for demeaning her body of work; says, 'Show karta hai aapki personality kaisi hai'

Ashneer Grover on why he refused Shark Tank India 2

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover went to a radio show to promote his autobiography. There, he was asked why he was on the new season of Shark Tank India. He was asked if they could not afford him. He was quoted as saying, "Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai (You just cannot afford a person through money, it's about status as well)." He also said that he rejected Bigg Boss 16. Ashneer Grover said that failed people went on that show, and he found it stale now. It seems he offered him the show but he said sorry not happening. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta mocks Shalin Bhanot calls him Tina Datta’s ‘spot dada’

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's father has a change of heart

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer's father had a change of mind. A week back, he told fans to stop voting for his girl so that she could come out. Now, he is telling fans to vote. We do not know the reason behind the same but it looks like Sumbul Touqeer got a boost with presence of Fahmaan Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta gives a savage reminder to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after she places him last in the rankings task

Sumbul Touqeer's father shared a video requesting all the fans to keep Voting for Sumbul and now he want fans to make her the winner of the show #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/KJp14hFBrh — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 30, 2022

Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan gets body shamed by Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan got badly body-shamed by Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Archana Gautam said that she saw him out of the bathroom in his bare essentials, and compared his body to that of a skeleton. Fans of the rapper called her out.

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother speaks out

In a note, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother Yogesh has written that his sister is being bullied on the show. He said that she is a strong girl but there is a limit to what she can handle. Take a look at his note below.

Ankita Lokhande on first anniversary plans with Vicky Jain

In a chat session with fans, Ankita Lokhande revealed that Vicky Jain and she will soon fly out for their honeymoon and first anniversary celebrations. The couple are in a long distance marriage. Ankita Lokhande is a part of the Savarakar biopic.

Vivian Dsena on doing Punar Vivah 2

There were rumors that Vivian Dsena might play the main lead with Shrenu Parikh in Punar Vivah 2. The actor has denied it to ETimes TV saying that no one from the channel or production house has approached him. It is false news. It looks like he is upset with the flak that Sirf Tum got. He said he wants a role he can relate with. He said something which turns out as promised on paper. He said that he only is not responsible for a show's TRPs and a show is team effort.