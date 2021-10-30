This week has been quite a happening one for TV. Today, TV diva Divyanka Tripathi hit out at the 'No Bindi No Business' campaign saying why women's dressing as to be benchmark of culture. On the other hand, Sidharth Shukla fumed as Amit Tandon announced a tribute for the late actor.... Also Read - Sidharth Shukla fans call out Amit Tandon's tribute idea, trend STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA; say, 'Emotions are not business' — read tweets

Divyanka Tripathi slams the No Bindi No Business campaign

The TV actress is known to speak her mind. Divyanka Tripathi who comes from a Brahmin family said that this whole concept of #NoBindiNoBusiness was preposterous and no one had any right to force women what to wear. She tweeted, "No bindi no business? It should be a woman's choice what she wants to wear! Hinduism is about respecting choices! Next you'll want purda-system & then Satipratha back? Why should any culture be measured by women's dressing? I'm further shocked when women propagate such concepts!" While many criticized her others supported the lady saying that such pseudo portrayal of Hindu culture was not needed.

Sidharth Shukla fans livid with Amit Tandon

Shehnaaz Gill's special tribute for Sidharth Shukla Tu Yaheen Hai was released on Friday. It made all #SidNaaz fans very emotional. Now, singer Amit Tandon has also announced a cover of the emotional number Dil Ko Karaar Aaya. Fans are upset with Jaan Kumar Sanu and others who are planning tributes. They feel this is just encashing on the sentiment of fans. The tag STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA was trending all over today.

Nimki Mukhiya actor arrested from Patna

Vijay Kumar who was a part of the hit show was nabbed by the police from Patna's Naubatpur area. It seems his first wife had filed a case on him for dowry harassment. She also alleged that he married twice before giving her a proper divorce. It seems he tries to flee as police reached there but was caught by the officials.

Bigg Boss 15

As per reports a new wild card might enter the house this weekend. It could be Raqesh Bapat or Aarushi Dutta. The makers want to rev up matters seeing how bad the TRPs are so far.