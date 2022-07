It's time to give a wrap on the TV Newsmakers of the day. A lot happened in the TV world today. From Paras Kalnawat to Nach Baliye 10, Ayesha Singh, Naagin 6 and more have made it to the TV Newsmaker. Paras Kalnawat of Anupamaa fame made another shocking revelation about cast members of Anupamaa. Ayesha Singh sizzles in a new photoshoot. Naagin 6 has clocked 50 episodes and more. Let's catch up on TV newsmakers.

Paras Kalnawat's more shocking revelation

In the latest interview, Paras Kalnawat shared the shocking deets of the behaviour of some of the cast members of Anupamaa after he clocked 1M on Instagram. He was one of the first to do so at such a young age. When the cast members learned about it, the atmosphere on the sets changed and politics began. Read out more here.

Nach Baliye 10

After Bigg Boss 16 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, now Nach Baliye 10 is coming back. And there are going to be some interesting twists added this time wherein Mohsin Khan, Pratik Sehajpal and Shehnaaz Gill are in talks to be single participants on the show. They'll get a chance to dance with the fans. Rupali Ganguly is said to be one of the participants of Nach Baliye 10 with Karisma Kapoor, Vaibhavi Merchant and Terence Lewis as the judges. Check more deets here.

Advertisement

Kanika Mann on Rubina's cheating allegations

A couple of days ago, Rubina Dilaik accused Kanika Mann of cheating in the Ostrich task. Kanika kept denying and Rubina threatened her of revealing search history. And now, Kanika opened up on the cheating allegations. She maintained that she didn't cheat and added that she doesn't owe an explanation to anyone. Kanika added that sometimes what people consider cheating is actually a grey area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Mann (@officialkanikamann)

Sagar Parekh is new Samar in Anupamaa

Paras Kalnawat was ousted from Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa recently and now, they have found a new Samar. It's not Shuvansh Dhar but Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan fame Sagar Parekh. Sagar is friends with Paras in real and has said that he does feel pressure.

Ayesha Singh sizzles in latest photoshoot

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh is one of the most loved TV actresses. Of late, she has been dropping some hottest photoshoots online and that's what Ayesha did today. She shared uber glam pics in a Blue blazer and top hand. Ayesha Singh is seen sporting cornrows as well. Fans have been trending Ayesha online for the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

STOP RUINING UDAARIYAAN trends on Twitter

Another major Twitter trend in the country is STOP RUINING UDAARIYAAN. The Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahat Choudhary and Isha Malviya starrer TV show Udaariyaan is one of the popular shows in the country. It seems Fateh and Tejo are going to be separated again. And hence, FateJo shippers are very angry with the makers - Dreamiyata, Ravii Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

2 YRS OF DIL KO KARAAR AAYA trends

Siddharth Shukla's fans SidHearts are so cute. They have been celebrating the late actor's achievements and work wholeheartedly. Recently, Sidharth And Neha Sharma's song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya clocked 2 years and hence they were trending the clips and pictures of Sidharth from the music video.

Naagin 6 clocks 60 episodes

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Maheck Chahal starrer Naagin 6 has achieved a new milestone on Indian television. It has clocked 50 episodes. Teja Troops and the fans of the show have been celebrating the same on Twitter.

That's all in the TV newsmakers this time.