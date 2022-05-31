Aamna Sharif, Karan V Grover, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more have made it to the TV newsmakers of the day. Aamna Sharif opened up on playing Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Disha Parmar aka Priya of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 shared how her fans react to seeing her in person. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod address dating rumours. Karan V Grover to marry Poppy Jabbal and more. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda BREAK SILENCE on dating rumours

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are currently seen as Abhimanyu and Akshara in Rajan Shahi's popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They have magical chemistry amongst their fans and are popularly known as AbhiRa. Due to their sizzling on-screen chemistry, Harshad and Pranali are also linked in real life by their fans. However, recently on their Instagram live session, both Harshad and Pranali addressed the dating rumours. Here's what they had to say. In a BollywoodLife.com poll, about which TV show they enjoyed watching most in the last week, fans picked Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Disha Parmar and starrer TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 grabbed headlines for the bizarre twists that are in store in the upcoming episodes of the show. Two promos have been released by the makers. In one of the promos of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Priya is heard taking the guilt and blame for Ishaan's deed on her head. She believes Ishaan didn't mean to hurt Shivina. On the other hand, Nandini aka Shubaavi Choksey makes Ram promise that he'll take revenge on Priya as Shivina's brother. In another promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we saw Priya getting her medical report in which she is revealed to be pregnant. She calls up Ram and shares that she is expecting. However, it is Nandini who picks up the phone. Nandini tells Ram that Priya is pregnant. When Ram reaches jail to meet Priya, she drops another shocker that she is pregnant but not with his child. In other news, Disha Parmar shared her fans' reaction to seeing her in person. Here's what she said.

Vivian celebrates 6 years of Shakti

Vivian DSena took to his Twitter handle and shared a heartfelt note, celebrating six years of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Vivian who is busy shooting for Sirf Tum, wrote, "Just Packed up and Was delighted To See The Hype&Trend For ( Graceful 6 Years Of Shakti)... Never did I think that Shakti would be what it is today, This was only possible coz of you guys. We have some memories to cherish on this occasion of completing 6years and many more to come. As We're all celebrating This Iconic Show, let me share a secret I never revealed before that my favourite track in the show was "Jolly n Khushi" track especially the comedy between them.. Thanks for being loyal and supportive,In the world where loyalty changes by just a blow of the wind… Loads of Love." Check out his post here:

Aamna reveals playing Komo in Kzk2 affected her mental health

Aamna Sharif made her comeback on TV with 's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actress stepped in for to play Komolika in the series. Her character was quite negative. In her recent interview, Aamna Sharif revealed that playing Komolika affected her mental health in real life. Find out what affected her here.

Karan to marry Poppy

Karan V Grover, who is currently seen as Angad Maan in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Isha Malviya starrer Udaariyaan, is now a married man. He tied the knot with his longtime actress girlfriend Poppy Jabbal. As per the reports, they had a close-knit wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. Karan took to his social media handle and shared the picture of himself and Poppy as man-wife. He wrote, "MayDay‼️ MayDay ‼️ We finally did it. 31•05•2022 #MayDay." Check out the post here:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Mr Faisu, the highest paid contestant

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot has begun in Cape Town, South Africa. Shivangi Joshi, Nishant Bhat, Erika Packard, Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair, , , , Tushar Kalia, Aneri Vajani, Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Sehajpal are in Cape Town for the same. And reports state that Jannat and Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh are the highest paid contestants of the season. Read more details here.

Devoleena backs Hina's claims of discrimination against TV stars

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee came out in support of Hina Khan on the struggles and discrimination that TV stars face in the entertainment industry. Devoleena backed Hina Khan's claims to OTT space helping them blur the lines. However, she did add that Tv stars still get rejected due to their medium of origin. Read what she said here.

Charu gets trolled

Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen welcomed a baby girl in November last year. The actress recently shared a video of herself and her baby girl Zianna. She took Zianna on a bike ride. It was an adorable mother-daughter moment. However, Charu was brutally trolled for negligence. Check out the video here.

Sai Ketan and Shivangi to reunite

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali fame Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are going to reunite again. Yes, you read that right. As per a report in TellyChakkar, Sai Ketan and Shivangi have signed up for another music video together. Isn't it exciting? Well, Sai and Shivangi's fans would definitely be on cloud nine after listening to this news. Sai Ketan and Shivangi's show shut shop last year and fans have been demanding a season 2 of the show.

