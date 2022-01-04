It's time to walk you through the TOP TV Newsmakers of the day. A lot happened in the TV world today. tested positive for COVID. who had been tested positive recovered from COVID. The creative director of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin gets backlash from the fans. Bigg Boss 15 new promo raises eyebrows as Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra get into a nasty fight yet again. 's post for son Sufi goes viral and more. So, without further ado, let's see who and what made news in the TV world on 4 January 2022. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti tests Covid positive; Bharti Singh confirms shoot will not halt [Exclusive]

Arjun recover from COVID

Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle and shared a video in which he can be seen grooving to some music. The Naagin actor had tested positive for COVID a couple of days ago and he had been in quarantine after the same. He had tested positive for the new variant Omicron. And now, he is finally free of COVID. He was seen partying in his car. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor joked saying, "The only place u can party now is ur car !! #Welcome22OnReels #reelkarofeelkaro #feelitreelit #trends #2022 #staysafe #maskup." On the video, he captioned the post saying, "When you test negative, the party starts." He went on a drive with his son, Ayaan. Check out the video here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'Thank You Vankar' trends after fans of Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma accuse him of spoiling the show

Sumona tests positive for COVID

Sumona Chakravarti who has been a part of has been found positive for COVID. The actress took to her Instagram handle and even made an announcement of the same. "I have tested positive for Covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank You," Sumona said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after a nasty fight with Karan Kundrra; says, 'Have some fu**ing balls'

mourns the demise of her grandfather

Tu Aashiqui actress Jannat Zubair took to her social media handle and mourned the demise of her grandfather. The actress took to her social media handle and shared pictures with her grandfather, reminiscing her childhood. "Mere nanu. Allah apko Jannat ata farmaye," Jannat wrote in the caption wishing for her grandfather's soul to rest in paradise.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin creative director gets backlash

Siddhartha Vankar, the creative director of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting a backlash. The Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is getting flak for the current track being a drag fest. Today, fans trending 'Thank You Vankar' on Twitter and accused him of spoiling the show with unnecessary plots. The fans of SaiRat are especially angry as they wanted to see a love confession between the leads. They took to Twitter and lashed out at the same.

Bigg Boss 15 promo of TejRan

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will see Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash getting into an ugly spat. It is due to the task that is going on in the show right now. Tejasswi and Karan will be at loggerheads and the new contestants Munmun Dutta, Surbhi Chandna, Vishal Singh and will be very shocked. Teja will ask Karan to 'have some fu**ing ba**s to stand and finish the conversation.' She will break down in front of Nishant and Pratik.

Nakuul Mehta's post for son Sufi

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta's son, Sufi had tested positive for COVID a couple of days ago. Jankee Parekh revealed the heartening ordeal just a couple of hours ago much to everyone's shock. The little munchkin battled it all. He turned 11-months-old just yesterday. Nakuul took to his social media handle and wish his little one. In his caption, he talked about his journey as a parent as well. And it is proof of how well Nakuul and Jankee are at equal parenting.

That's all in the Trending TV News today.