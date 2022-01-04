Trending TV News Today: Sumona Chakravarti tests positive for COVID, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's creative director accused of spoiling the show and more

TOP TV News: Sumona Chakravarti tests positive for COVID, Arjun Bijlani recovers from Omicron variant of COVID, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's creative director gets backlash and more: Here's a round-up on the newsmakers.