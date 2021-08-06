Trending TV News Today: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's first look from BALH2, Shireen Mirza gets engaged, Shehnaaz Gill's hot photoshoot and more

There is just so much happening in the world of TV. Here is a lowdown of the main news of the day... Also Read - Trending TV news Today: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy gets murkier, Sonu Nigam slams Indian Idol 12 makers, Divyanka Tripathi-Karan Patel reunion and more

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's first look from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

A picture of Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta is doing the rounds on social media. It looks like their first pic from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The show will mark the comeback of the duo after 8 years. Their show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara was a huge success. This has surely increased everyone's excitement. We so love this jodi. Also Read - After Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar to KISS for Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat season 2?

Shehnaaz Gill raises temperatures

Shehnaaz Gill's recent photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani has made fans go wow! We can see her in a Rocky S creation and her styling is done by Ken Ferns. Vardan Nayak has done her makeup, which is one of her best ever. We wonder if her Bollywood debut will be announced soon. Also Read - Sakshi Tanwar is sure that Kehetein Hai Opposites Attract will make her and Ram Kapoor's fans very happy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Vishal Aditya Singh drops a shirtless pic

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hunk Vishal Aditya Singh made us sit up and take notice as he dropped a shirtless pic on social media. He has been working hard on his body since years, and has shed some weight of late.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Aditya Singh (@vishalsingh713)

Shireen Mirza gets engaged to beau Hasan Sartaj

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Simmi, actress Shireen Mirza is now engaged to Hasan Sartaj. The two had been together for close to a couple of years. He works in an IT company in Delhi. She wrote on Insta, "Your spouse was destined for you even before this universe was created. Your soul has waited since then to reunite with its soulmate , and you will be united when Allah has planned."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mirzashireen (@shireenmirza)

Anusha Dandekar clarifies on Bigg Boss

The anchor and host finally clarified that she is not doing Bigg Boss OTT. Jason Shah also spoke on why he decided to delete her pics from his account.