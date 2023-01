It's time we have a look at who and what made the news in the TV world today. From people getting bashed on reality TV shows to clarification of celebs being replaced on a TV show to celebrity couples enjoying dates and fans' reactions on various shows, etc have made the news today. Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot were bashed by Salman Khan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Avneet Kaur, Gauahar Khan and more celebs have made news in the TV section today. Let's catch up! Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TOP TV shows that are fetching good TRPs despite getting flak for ongoing tracks [View Pics]

Tina Datta gets bashed by on Bigg Boss 16

Entertainment News and the Bigg Boss section have been full of Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's relationship. Everyone is wondering if they really want to be together or faking it. A majority of people think that they are faking it. Shalin and Tina were schooled by Salman Khan tonight in the Weekend Ka Vaar. He had been slamming Tina but when Shalin interjected, he lost his cool. Salman was of opinion that Tina has been using Shalin as per her convenience.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa dance to a romantic number

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa attended Rajeev's brother's wedding recently. Pictures and videos from the ceremony went viral quickly. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been fighting with each other and are heading for divorce. They have been co-parenting Ziana, however. And seeing Charu and Rajeev come together and dance to a romantic number has been a treat for the fans. Check it out here.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are angry

So, in the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring , Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, we saw Virat lying to Sai about Vinayak's truth and identity. He feels worried for Pakhi and hides the truth. However, fans are quite upset with it. Check out their reactions here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are livid

Well, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has got a lot of criticisms today. It is because Akshara lives alone while others come together and celebrate festivals. Moreover, they have questioned Akshara's lack of career. Pranali Rathod is seen making jams in the episode. It has left fans angry. Check out the tweets here.

Pregnant Gauahar Khan enjoys date with Zaid

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are expecting their first child together. Gauahar Khan took to her social media handle and shared a reel video which is a compilation of their pictures from their date night. Gauahar captioned the post saying that date nights are special.

Watch Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's date night video here:

Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Gashmeer Mahajani undergoes rigorous training

Gashmeer Mahajani who will be next seen in Ishq Mein Ghayal opposite Reem Sameer and Karan Kundrra revealed that he has been getting trained a lot. Since Gashmeer has been performing his own stunts, he has been maintaining his fitness. The actor said that his body is going back to his athletic body at age of 17/18.

refutes 's claims

So, in the house of Bigg Boss 16, Sajid Khan has been saying a lot of things about people. And one of it being Ankit Gupta telling a lot of things about Priyanka to him which he will never forget. However, when asked him, Ankit Gupta denied saying that he would never badmouth his friends in any way. Check out the whole story here.

Rohitashv Gaur won't do TV after Bhabiji

Rohitashv Gaur is one of the popular names in the world of the sitcom television genre. He has been playing the role of Manmohan Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain since 2017. However, the actor is not keen on doing TV after Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. You read that right. The actor wants to do more serious roles and explore himself as an artist in the OTT section.

Shivangi Joshi celebrates Kaira Day

All the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans have been celebrating Kaira Day today. The production house, Director's Kut Productions dropped a pretty post on the occasion. And guess what? Shivangi Joshi aka Naira of Kartik and Naira also dropped two posts on a special day. Check out the screenshots of the same here:

Avneet is not replacing Tunisha

Tunisha Sharma tragically passed away by suicide on 24th December. The actress was on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. Her co-star Sheezan Khan has been in custody ever since. And there were rumours floating around stating that after Tunisha's death, Sheezan Khan's Ali Baba will also be replaced on the show. Avneet Kaur's name came to the fore. But that is not the case is seems. Check out the report here.

That's all in the TV Newsmakers today.