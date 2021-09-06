The day is about to end and it is almost time to look at all the important stories from the TV industry. Here are all the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - ‘Is it the right time?’ Gauhar Khan trolled for posting smiling photos just hours after sharing pictures with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla's family requests everyone to let them 'grieve in peace'

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. His family issued their first statement and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their love. They even requested everyone to give them privacy to grieve and expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their support. Read more: Sidharth Shukla's family requests everyone to let them 'grieve in peace' in first official statement post his demise Also Read - Hungama 2, Narappa, 14 Phere, Feels like Ishq and more movies and web series that are releasing on OTT this week

Shehnaaz Gill is still in a state of shock

Post Sidharth Shukla's death his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is in an unresponsive state on the morning of his death. According to sources, the actress is in a very bad state. 'There is no coping to this loss and Shehnaaz will be in mourning for some time. Sadly, she isn't sleeping well, not eating enough, and is barely speaking to anyone. She cannot be left alone in this condition and Sidharth's mother has been strong for her, and not leaving her side at all during this testing phase,' informs a source.

Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for laughing uncontrollably

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently got massively trolled for uncontrollable, uninhibited, insane laughter. The actress appeared on a talk show with content creator BeyouNick. The trollers started attacking Shilpa and called her shameless, thick-skinned.

Here's why Hina Khan could not attend Sidharth Shukla's funeral

Bigg Boss 14's toofani senior was unable to attend Sidharth Shukla's funeral. She took to her Twitter and told, "Sir mai Mumbai mai nahi hoon.. Airport pe ye heartbreaking news sunni.. Abhi bhi Mumbai mai nahi hoon."

Gauhar Khan trolled for posting smiling photos few hours after sharing pictures with Sidharth Shukla

Gauhar Khan has recently left netizens upset as she posted smiling photos hours after sharing pictures with Sidharth Shukla. “Sid is gone nd u r smile plss,” wrote a user. “Hours back I saw her weeping picture,” commented another user. “Etni jldi,” read another comment. Another user asked, “Is it the right time?”

