We have Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma, Raj Anadkat who recently announced his departure from the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more celebrities and TV shows who have grabbed headlines in the trending TV News section today.

Raj Anadkat breaks his silence on leaving Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

For a long time now, Entertainment News and TV News articles were filled with the celeb names leaving the show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Raj Anadkat was also one of them. And just yesterday, Raj Anadkat revealed that his association with Neela Telefilms and the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have officially come to an end. In his recent interview with HT, Raj revealed that there is no bitterness between them and there were negotiations happening but eventually he decided to move on after having played the role for about 5 years. Raj did not divulge his last day on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor was not seen in the episodes for some time now and fans were worried.

to make her comeback with Maddam Sir

Shilpa Shinde, who was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 as a contestant is finally returning to TV again. Shilpa has bagged Maddam Sir in which she will be seen in the role of a cop on the show, state media reports. Shilpa revealed that her character was that of a cop who left her job to focus on her marital life. And now, Shilpa's character will return to duty and fulfil her dream of being a cop.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma's pics go viral

Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi is a quite popular name in the TV world. Aishwarya Sharma is also very active on social media. She keeps sharing pics and reels online and entertaining her fans. Aishwarya is also savage and loves to give it back to trolls through reels and sometimes with the caption to her pics. And that's what the gorgeous beauty has done even now. And her actor-husband has come out in her support. Check out Aishwarya Sharma's pics here.

twist will leave fans excited

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for a big twist in the show. While recently, AbhiRa fans saw that Akshara cannot get pregnant because of complications, Aarohi had announced her pregnancy soon after the wedding. But the twist is Aarohi's pregnancy was a false alarm. Another twist is that Aksgara gets pregnant for real. However, we see Abhimanyu being against the same as he does not want to risk losing Akshara again. Read more details about the same here.

shares dating advice and opens up on break up with

Rithvik Dhanjani has turned a host again and this time for an OTT show which is all about dating. Rithvik opened up on what advice he would like to give to the youngsters who join dating apps. The Pavitra Rishta actor asks them to be themselves while adding that they should communicate about everything, that is, their expectations about finance, sex life, personal life, etc. Rithvik also opened up on the reaction after his break up with Asha Negi. The actor said that he will always have love, and warmth and keep her in his prayers as they shared a beautiful relationship. Currently, Rithvik is not looking for a relationship.

Shilpa Saklani and give another glimpse of Ishaani

Anupamaa actor Apurva Agnihotri and his actress wife Shilpa Saklani welcomed a baby girl and have named her Ishaani. Theu announced the same a couple of days ago. And since Apurva and Shilpa have been sharing glimpses of Ishaani. They recently shared a video wherein Ishaani was seen crying loudly in her pram. It seems she was hungry. Soon Shilpa brought milk to feed her. Apurva shot the whole thing on phone. Their little dog go was round about them and wondering why Ishaani was crying. Its such a sweet family video. Watch the video here:

Vikas Gupta to enter Bigg Boss 16?

If reports are anything to go by, Vikas Gupta who was a part of Bigg Boss 11 is likely to enter the show again. This time as a wildcard contestant. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. It's time for the wildcards to enter Bigg Boss 16 and challenge the housemates. The season has been quite boring with minimal tasks and focuses on love stories, etc. , who was the first contestant to be evicted from the show is also like to return. It is said that she will be the first wildcard of Bigg Boss 16. Read all about it here.

Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma opens up

Madalsa Sharma plays Kavya in the popular TV show Anupamaa. The Rupali-Gaurav Khanna starrer show is one of the most loved and TRP topper TV shows. The actress opened up on how she takes the pressure of maintaining the TRPs as a challenge. Madalsa assured that there would be a track on Vanraj and Kavya in the future as the story is about each and every character in the show.

