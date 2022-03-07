Karan Kundrra, ITA Awards, ITA Awards red carpet event, , Anupamaa, Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood have made it to the trending TV News section today. BollywoodLife.com brought an exclusive dope on the fees that the Bigg Boss 15 contestant is charging for his stint on 's Lock Upp. ITA Awards were held in the city last evening, the red carpet event, winner's list was out. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's chemistry on the red carpet, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa's upcoming twist and more. Let's meet the TV Newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Abhimanyu cancels Tilak with Akshara; new roadblock in AbhiRa's happiness?

Karan Kundrra

Recently, the makers of Lock Upp dropped the promo featuring actor and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra. No, he is not a contestant of the show but will be entering the show as a jailor. BollywoodLife have exclusively learned about Karan Kundrra's fees for featuring on Kangana Ranaut's TV show. Though the fees are not much, it's a definite one as Karan is also busy and focused on more projects. Check out Karan Kundrra's fees for Lock Upp here. Also Read - Divya Agarwal opens up about Varun Sood's alleged relationship with Madhurima Roy

ITA Awards 2022

The Indian Television Academy Awards were held last evening in the city and it was a starry affair. , , Kashmera Shah, , , , Sunayana Fozdar, , Mahesh Thakur, Rakhi Sawant, Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Rajiv Adatia, , Alisha Panwar, , Munmun Dutta, , , Shubhangi Atre, Raqesh Bapat, Shivangi Khedkar and more made heads turn at the red carpet. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's chemistry on the red carpet won hearts. Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta's interaction also went viral. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant's OTT hairdo and interaction with Alia and Ranveer also caught attention. Anupamaa, , Harshad Chopda and more won big at the ITA Awards 2022.

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey starrer TV show Anupamaa is currently featuring an infidelity track. It talks about Toshu aka Paritosh's (Ashish Mehrotra) extra-marital affair and Kinjal's pregnancy. Now, in the upcoming episode, Toshu will refuse to accept Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah's baby. Toshu doesn't;t want to be a father right now. Kinjal's mother Rakhi Dave will lose her calm. She will ask Anu to move out of Anuj's house and stay with Kinjal.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer TV show will see a shocking twist taking place in the upcoming episode. Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) will refuse to be a part of Abhi and Akshu's Tilak ceremony since Harsh (Vinay Jain) has refused to be a part of the same. In anger, Abhi will call off the Tilak all by itself. He will inform his decision to Manjiri and reveal that he will call and inform Akshara as well. Another roadblock hits AbhiRa's reunion.

Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood break-up

Yesterday, Divya Agarwal announced that she is stepping away from her relationship with Varun Sood. The actress penned a lengthy note and asked people to respect her decision. Soon everyone started talking about what would have gone South in Divya and Varun's relationship. It seems netizens started blaming Varun for the break. Divya had strongly come out in support of Varun. The latter's tweet of 'always and forever' went viral too. When asked by a fan to name the person, Varun took Divya's name. Varun's father, who is close to Divya and considers him as his daughter asked Varun and fans to respect Divya's decision. He said that she will always have his unfiltered affection.

That's all in the TV News Today