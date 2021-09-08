It's time to walk you guys through the trending TV news of the day. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the trending TV news of the day here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tujhse Hai Rabta actress Reem Shaikh to be a part of Salman Khan's show?

Fans feel Sidharth Shukla's family and Shehnaaz Gill were mistreated by the media

On Friday, Sidharth Shukla was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium. The actor passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday morning, leaving everyone aghast and shocked to the bone. During his funeral, media thronged the members of Sidharth's family, Shehnaaz Gill and other celebrities who had come to pay their respects. And Fans feel they were mistreated on that day. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande terribly missing Sushant Singh Rajput? Says, 'Wish I could go back to feel things twice'

Check out the story here: Sidharth Shukla's grieving family and Shehnaaz Gill weren't respected by paparazzi while covering actor's death? Here's what fans feel Also Read - From Rhea Chakraborty to Shah Rukh Khan: 9 celebs who were brutally trolled after the deaths of fan-favourite stars

Gauahar Khan lashes out at Divya Aggarwal over 's underwear issue

In the last night's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw Divya Aggarwal picking a fight with Neha Bhasin as the latter had forgotten her underwear on the washbasin. Season 7 winner Gauahar Khan lashed out at her for making an issue about her personal thing.

Check out the story here: Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan LASHES out at Divya Aggarwal for calling out Neha Bhasin about the latter's underwear

's inspiring weight loss journey

The Show actress and comedienne, Bharti Singh, opened up on her weight loss journey. She went from weighing 91 kgs to 76 kgs. The actress revealed her weight loss plan and journey in an interview with NDTV Food.

Check out the story here: The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh stuns with her weight loss transformation; REVEALS how she lost 15 kilos in 10 months

defends her vlog and interview around Sidharth Shukla's funeral

A lot of people are slamming media and celebrities for giving out interviews and vlogs about Sidharth Shukla's funeral and more. Sambhavna Seth was one of the celebs who attended and spoke to the media about the funeral. And she has defended the same.

Check out the story here: Sidharth Shukla funeral: Sambhavna Seth defends her Vlog, 'Giving a general insight to his fans through media or social media is not a crime'

opens up on Sidharth Shukla's demise

In an interview with ETimes, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes opened up on Sidharth demise. She said, "I am sure the entire industry is mourning his untimely demise. I did not know him personally, but I was really in a state of shock when I heard the news. Siddharth was really out there, working so much and loved by the audience. It was tough to digest in the beginning. I thought it must be a hoax. I was in a shoot, so asked people on the sets to verify the news. Then we all knew it was true. My heart goes out to those who loved Siddharth. May god give them enough power to bear the loss."

's weight loss journey

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik also opened up on her weight loss journey. The actress in her Instagram post revealed that she had gained a couple of kilos after her COVID-19 recovery. She had an insightful message to everyone who wants to lose weight.

Check out the story here: WHAT! Rubina Dilaik reveals putting on 7 kilos post COVID-19 recovery; hubby Abhinav Shukla's response is funny AF

Reem Sameer to participate in Bigg Boss 15?

's Bigg Boss 15 is going to commence soon. The initial promos of the same are already out. Now, a lot of names have come forward as possible participants of Bigg Boss 15. , Mohsin Khan, Surbhi Chandna and others are said to be a part of the show. And now a recent addition to the list is Reem Sheikh of Tujhse Hai Raabta fame.

Check out the story here: Bigg Boss 15: Tujhse Hai Rabta actress Reem Shaikh to be a part of Salman Khan's show?

's post about and Pavitra Rishta

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note in which she talked about returning to her roots, on the sets of Pavitra Rishta. The actress will be next seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 which is a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Check out the story here: Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Ankita Lokhande terribly missing Sushant Singh Rajput? Says, 'Wish I could go back to feel things twice'