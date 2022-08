The latest buzz is that Rubina Dilaik has been roped in for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The lady just finished Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 with the channel. On the other hand, Charu Asopa has debunked Rajeev Sen's claims that they are back as a couple. Read the main headlines of the day.... Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rajeev Sen hints at patch-up with Charu Asopa, Nisha Rawal's alleged beau Rohit Sathia's wife confronts the actress and more news

Rubina Dilaik in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

After Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, it looks like Rubina Dilaik is all set to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. This has been reported by a handle Gossips Tv. There is no confirmation on the same. There were talks of Hina Khan going on the show but it looks like she has backed out. Moreover, there is no clarity on Erica Fernandes in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Fans are a little surprised as this would mean two reality shows for her back to back on the same channel. Rubina Dilaik has danced on Bigg Boss 14. The judges are Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik fans strongly slam Mohit Malik for insulting her; actor reacts

Naagin 6 gets an extension

It looks like Naagin 6 has got an extension till the end of the year. The show will revolve around the child of Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash). It is the best performing fiction show for Colors right now. It will come at 7pm on weekends. The story will be revamped for the leap. Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Rubina Dilaik hosts Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat and others for a musical afternoon [Watch Video]

Advertisement

Charu Asopa debunks claims of patch-up with Rajeev Sen

In an interview to ETimes, Charu Asopa has dismissed claims that Rajeev Sen and she are back as a couple. She said that she has sent him divorce papers and he is working on the clauses with his lawyers. Charu Asopa said that she was shocked when he posted their pic together. She also said that she had made up her mind as he played a victim and called her a liar.

Read More: Charu Asopa debunks Rajeev Sen's claims of a patch-up; reveals why she sported sindoor

Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempts suicide

Saibal Bhattacharya of the hit TV show Prothoma Kadambini has attempted suicide. It seems he was unhappy with his professional progress and struggling with substance abuse. He also posted a video on FB saying that he did this for his wife and mother-in-law. Now, he has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The Bengali entertainment industry has been shocked by a number of suicides of late.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia win advantage medal

It seems in the coming days, we will see that Mohit Malik and Tushar Kalia have won the advantage medal on the show.