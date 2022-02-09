Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Naagin 6, 2, Arunita Kanjilal, Pawandeep Rajan, and and more have made it to the TV Newsmakers. Tejasswi Prakash revealed to BollywoodLife.com exclusively that Karan Kundrra complained to her about destroying his image. Karan also reacted to the label of 'toxic boyfriend'. Arunita Kanjilal attended Pawandeep Rajan's sister's wedding in his hometown Champawat. is ready to face backlash for Naagin 6. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee announce pregnancy and more. So, you see, a lot happened in the TV world today. Let's check out... Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: This Bigg Boss 15 contestant is the latest CONFIRMED celeb for Rohit Shetty's show [Exclusive]

Tejasswi Prakash

BollywoodLife.com got in touch with Tejasswi Prakash for a chat. The actress got all candid and spilt deets on her bond with Karan Kundrra. While talking to BollywoodLife.com, the Bigg Boss 15 winner revealed that Karan told her that she has ruined his image outside. Well, Karan's arrogant man image has been destroyed and he is now known as Sunny everywhere. Aww, right? In other news, Tejasswi revealed that she is getting irritated and is having major FOMO as Karan Kundrra has not opened up on Valentine's Day and hasn't reacted to it either. She wants to celebrate the day of love with him and is eager to know what he is planning. Elsewhere, Tejasswi Prakash just revealed the name of her character from Naagin 6. She recently took up the 'That's Not My Name' challenge wherein she split the beans on her name in the upcoming TV show. Check out what Tejasswi will be called in Naagin 6 here.

Karan Kundrra

In Bigg Boss 15, TejRan has been the most talked-about thing. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's relationship in the show, the dynamics between them were discussed widely on social media. And during the same time, Karan even got labelled as the 'toxic boyfriend'. Karan Kundrra reacted to the same in a recent interview. Karan said that the narratives that were made were different from what happened inside the house. Check out what Karan has to say about the 'toxic boyfriend' label. In other news, Karan and Tejasswi will reportedly star in a music video together. A report claimed that the two will be following the footsteps of their predecessors and be a part of a music video.

Pratik Sehajpal wins hearts

Bigg Boss 15's first runner up, Pratik Sehajpal recently wished late Sidharth Shukla's mother Rita Shukla on Twitter. It was her birthday and Pratik joined everyone in wishing her. His adorable wish won the hearts of Sidharth Shukla's fans.

Naagin 6

Mahekk Chahal has opened up the deets of her character in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5. The actress said that she always wanted to play someone like a superwoman. The actress revealed that is her favourite Naagins from the franchise. Mahekk will be seen in a positive character this time. She said that she is playing the Indian Wonder Woman in Naagin 6. On the other hand, in other news, Ekta Kapoor in an interview shared that she is ready to face the trolls for Naagin 6.

Gurmeet and Debina to embrace parenthood

After being married for about a decade, Ramayan duo, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee took to their social media handle and announce that they are expecting their first child together. Debina and Gurmeet shared post in which we see Debina flaunting her cute little baby bump. The two have excitement and happiness written all over their faces.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Lately, the makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 have been getting a lot of flak from the audience. The leaking of clips from the sets of and starrer has angered fans. However, Disha has come to their rescue. She has revealed that there are a lot of good scenes coming up on the show. Disha also thanked fans for showering all their love on RaYa. On the other hand, RaYa's nok-jhok filled moments are winning hearts.

Arunita-Pawandeep

Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal attended Pawandeep Rajan's sister, Chandni Rajan's wedding in Champawat. The videos of AruDeep, that is, Arunita and Pawandeep went viral on social media. Right from Haldi, Sangeet to wedding, Arunita and Pawandeep's videos have become the talk of the town. Fans loved the way Pawandeep was taking care of Arunita and being by her side all the time.