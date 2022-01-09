It is time to rewind the TV news of the day. Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly and Baa Alpana Buch showed us that they have the moves as they danced to Saami Saami from Pushpa. In an explosive interview, Karan Kundrra’s sister Meenu has said that she finds Tejasswi Prakash immature and says she does not like how harassed her brother is at times. Bigg Boss 15 wild card Vishal Kotian has tested positive and won’t be entering the show. Raqesh Bapat is confirmed to Shaheer Sheikh’s brother on Rajan Shahi’s upcoming show. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Alpana Buch give their own twist to Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song from Pushpa — watch video

Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly grooves on Pushpa's track Saami Saami

Rupali Ganguly is winning hearts with spirited nuanced performance on the show, Anupamaa. The actress also has a fun side. After shaking a leg with Sara Ali Khan on Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re, she has made a reel on the number, Saami Saami from Allu Arjun - Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa. We can see Alpana Buch from Anupamaa aka Baa shaking a leg with her. They are besties on and off sets. Fans are going gaga over the video. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Ormax Top 5 contestants: Tejasswi Prakash reclaims her first place from beau Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15 wildcard Vishal Kotian tests positive for COVID-19

In a sad turn of events, Vishal Kotian has tested positive for COVID-19. The contestant was supposed to enter the show as a wild card. He said that he was asymptomatic and following all the required protocols. Vishal Kotian is now in isolation. Others like Shikha Singh, Varun Sood, Alice Kaushik and Ayesha Singh are also reeling under COVID-19.

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's sister talks about TejRan relationship

Karan Kundrra's sister Meenu and brother-in-law Gaurav Malhotra have been cheering him on social media. They have had their take on his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash inside Bigg Boss 15. The lady in an interview said that she did not like her behaviour with Karan Kundrra at times.

Raqesh Bapat returns to daily soaps with Shaheer Sheikh's next

Raqesh Bapat is making a comeback to daily soaps with Rajan Shahi's new show for Star Bharat. The handsome actor will play the role of Shaheer Sheikh's elder brother. He was a part of Saat Phere and is a fan of Rajan Shahi's work. It seems like his stint in Bigg Boss OTT has helped him.

Karishma Tanna shows off her sexy curves in a bikini

Karishma Tanna is all set to get married in February. She is engaged to Varun Bangera. The actress made Sunday a sizzling one as she posted bikini pics.

This was a recap of all the main developments from the TV industry for today.