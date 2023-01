It's time we have a look at the TOP TV Newsmakers of the day. We have a lot happening in the TV industry every day. Popular TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Bigg Boss 16 and more grabbed headlines today. Shark Tank India 2 which commenced last week also made headlines. Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has stunned everyone with her latest photoshoot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa's twists have shocked fans. Let's have a round-up on the Newsmakers. Also Read - Anupamaa new cast members: Rupali Ganguly aka Anu welcomes Nitesh Pandey aboard; Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya to have new love interest?

Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin wins hearts

Ayesha Singh is one of the most popular actresses on Indian Television right now. She plays Sai Joshi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which also stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead. Ayesha Singh shared some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle which left her fans in awe. Check out her post here. Also Read - Anupamaa shocking twist: Anuj Kapadia turns egoistic, starts disrespecting Anu; will the Top TV show's TRP nosedive?

Anupamaa gets new cast members with the new twists

Anupamaa is gearing up for a shocking twist in Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and other celebs' starrer TV show. Nitesh Pandey is the new entrant who plays Dheeraj, Anuj's childhood buddy. He will bring interesting twists to the show. On the other hand, as per reports, Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma is getting a new love interest. Check out the whole story here. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna centric MaAn track makes fans happy; say, 'Made only for each other' [Read Tweets]

Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan slammed, nominated contestants list revealed

Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to the finale. And hence, family week is being conducted in Bigg Boss 16. Sajid Khan's sister, filmmaker Farah Khan entered the house. However, netizens have slammed her. Check out the tweets here. On the other hand, 4 contestants of Bigg Boss16 have been nominated. Three people from the mandli have been nominated as well. Check out the list here.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case updates

TV actress Tunisha Sharma passed away due to suicide on 24th December 2022. Her mother filed abetment to suicide case against her Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul costar Sheezan Khan. And now, new allegations have been levelled against the actor. Here are the latest updates on Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans discuss Jay Soni aka Abhinav's good deeds

Jay Soni entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a couple of days ago. He plays Abhinav in Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV shows. The actor's character has been winning hearts a lot in the series. Some have started shipping him but AbhiRa are not taking it lightly. Check out the reactions here.

Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal responds to a fan asking for Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank India 2 began last week. It has been winning hearts and also getting criticism. Ashneer Grover is not a part of the show anymore. Fans have been missing him. One of the netizens commented on Anupam Mittal's post and his response will leave you in splits. Check out the whole story here.

Charu Asopa on a cordial relationship with Rajeev Sen

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are heading for a divorce. The two have a daughter together, Ziana. Charu and Rajeev have bene co-parenting each other. Charu recently joined Rajeev for his cousin's wedding. And now, Charu has opened up about maintaining a cordial relationship with Rajeev. The actress says that it's the least she can do for Ziana. Charu says that she does not want to put her kid in a tough spot.

Rakhi Sawant's mom in the hospital

Rakhi Sawant was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss Marathi 4 for a while now. The actress was eliminated and got the big shock of her life. Rakhi Sawant's mother has not been keeping well. And she has been in hospital. Rakhi shared a video asking fans to pray for her mother. The actress also broke down. Check out the video here.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash attend Maata Ki Chowki together

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating each other since Bigg Boss 15. They have been growing stronger with each passing day. Soon after Bigg Boss 16, Tejasswi deep-dived with Naagin 6 and Karan Kundrra also took up projects. Tejasswi and Karan have been setting goals as couple. They recently attended Maata Ki Chowki held at Sudha Chandran's house. Ch

Watch video of Karan and Tejasswi here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

That's all in the TV Newsmakers of the day.