Trending TV News Today: Divya Khosla Kumar supports Pearl V Puri, Anjali Gaikwad on Aditya Narayan's statements and more

Another day comes to an end. We can't believe we are in June right now. The time just flies, truly. Anyway, it's time to update you guys on what happened in the television world today. There have been some major controversies taking place of late in the Hindi television industry and there have been several updates on the same. So, let's have a dekko at the TV news updates of the day here:

and calls truce in Pearl V Puri case

Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had engaged in a Twitter war over the Pearl V Puri case. Devoleena Bhattacharjee had slammed people who were abusing the 7-year-old girl whose father has reportedly accused Pearl V Puri of rape. Last night, Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee buried the hatchet on social media. Nia apologized for crossing the line and Devoleena forgave her and apologized to her as well. All's well that ends well. Have a dekko at their posts here:

Also Read - Nasty! Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into a catfight over Pearl V Puri rape case

Anjali Gaikwad supports

Recently, Anjali Gaikwad got eliminated from Indian Idol 12. The little singer with amazing vocal skills reacted to Aditya Narayan being trolled for taking a stand for the contestants on the show. The latter was seen saying that Aditya has always been supportive of the contestants and is right in his place.

Vivek Dahiya shares an update of Divyanka's KKK11 journey

In an interview, Vivek Dahiya revealed that he had been keeping in touch with his wife, actress, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya on video calls. The actor also revealed that his family has come down to Mumbai from Chandigarh and whenever she calls, everyone listens to her daily report on stunts she performed on in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

supports Pearl V Puri

Divya Khosla Kumar has questioned the parents of the 7-year-old girl for not complaining about Pearl V Puri 2 years ago when the alleged incident took place. She penned a hard-hitting note asking who should be blamed for this ordeal on the Naagin 3 actor. She said that an inquiry should be carried out against the parents.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Sana Makbul on Bigg Boss 15

Sana Makbul who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town was asked whether she would participate in Bigg Boss 15 if she is offered, the actress said that she would definitely give it a thought.