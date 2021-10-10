A lot happened in the world of TV though it was a weekend. Here is a lowdown of all the main news... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar Twitter Reactions: Salman Khan's bashing of Pratik Sehajpal leaves netizens with mixed feelings; the latter's supporters say, 'You lost all respect today'

Florina Gogoi wins Super Dancer 4

The talented young dancer from Jorhat in Assam, Florina Gogoi has won Super Dancer 4. The young lady brought home the trophy and the cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. She was mentored by Tushar Shetty. The others also got cash prize of Rs one lakh each. Sanchit Chanana from Punjab was the second runner-up while Neerja Tiwari from Hoshangabad, MP was the third runner-up. Speaking about her win, Florina Gogoi said, "I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted for me and supported me on Super Dancer. And a big big thank you to Tushar Bhaiya for believing in me and training me. Because of Super Dancer, I have made many new friends."

Salman Khan blasts Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss 15

On the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan has blasted Pratik Sehajpal for his aggression and behaviour with Meisha Iyer and Vidhi Pandya. Also, Pratik became the first contestant to trend with over one million tweets on social media. Vidhi Pandya beat Donal Bisht in the Sultani Akhada.

Shireen Mirza spoke of her wedding

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza is getting married on October 23, 2021. She is marrying a guy from the IT industry Hasan Sartaj. The ceremonies will happen in Jaipur and Delhi. She told The Times Of India that she knows Hasan for a long time but is very nervous. It seems her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars will fly down for the marriage.

Rakshanda Khan talks about the time when people told her to get a nose job

Rakshanda Khan told ETimes that she was advised to get a nose surgery done when she was in her 20s and she considered it every strongly. She told the paper, "I considered it very strongly, but I realised that it would be too much of a trouble to go through. Kaun surgery karvaayega, do hafte plastic laga kar naak par baithega. It was easier for me to start liking my nose! Eventually, I came to a point where I made peace with it."