Trending TV News Today: Salman Khan blasts Pratik Sehajpal on Bigg Boss 15, Florina Gogoi wins Super Dancer 4, Shireen Mirza opens up on wedding and more

Trending TV News Today: Salman Khan blasts Pratik Sehajpal on the first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 15, Florina Gogoi has won Super Dancer 4 and more