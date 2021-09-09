It's time to have a dekko at the top newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise makes Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra realise their mistake; duo becomes friends again

Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra patch things up

Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra who have been enemies inside the house of Bigg Boss 13 have patched things up. After Sidharth Shukla's demise, the two hunks have decided to let go of their animosity and become friends. They have started following each other on Instagram as well. Also Read - Asim Riaz releases new rap song Built In Pain; Sidharth Shukla fans pour love, say SidSim forever

Check out the story here: Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise makes Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra realise their mistake; duo becomes friends again Also Read - From Shehnaaz Gill to Asim Riaz, 5 devastating moments from Sidharth Shukla's funeral that heartbroken fans would never forget

Rohanpreet Sing brutally trolled for liking 's new song Kanta Laga

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Yo Yo Honey Singh recently dropped their new single, Kanta Laga. And Rohanpreet Singh, Neha's singer husband showered all his love on Neha and the song. And for the same, netizens called him out asking him to get some medical treatment.

Check out the story here: Rohanpreet Singh gets trolled for loving 'goddess' Neha Kakkar's Kanta Laga song; netizens say, 'Bhai, ilaj kara apna'

Mohsin Khan opens up quitting

Recently, reports of Mohsin Khan quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surfaced. And since then, the fans of the show are in the mayhem. The actor who plays Kartik in the show has reacted to the same.

Check out what he has to say here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Is Mohsin Khan aka Kartik quitting the show? The actor finally opens up

Fans cheer and support Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is in a huge shock after Sidharth Shukla's sudden and untimely demise due to a heart attack. And seeing an inconsolable and distraught Shehnaaz, fans have showered her with love and have asked her to come back stronger.

Check out the tweets in the story here: RIP Sidharth Shukla: 'We Love You Shehnaaz' the actress' fans cheer for her; ask her to come back stronger

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkar a couple?

As per the reports, Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita aka Munmun Dutta and Tappu aka Raj Anadkat are head over heels in love with each other. Reports state that they have been in love for some time now.

check out the story here: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat are a couple for real? Read report

Vidyut Jammwal talks about late Sidharth Shukla

Vidyut Jammwal shared a video on Instagram and shared some deets about Sidharth Shukla, his best friend who passed away a couple of days ago. He shared that he would never speak about the women in his life which is very good quality.

Check out what all he said about Sidharth here: Vidyut Jammwal reveals how Sidharth Shukla would react whenever someone asked him if he had a scene with any woman

Akanksha Khanna on husband Gaurav's chemistry with in Anupamaa

Akanksha Chamola, aka Anuj Kapadia's wife has reacted to his scene with Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa. The actress revealed that she is a huge fan of Rupali and loves their scenes together.

Check out the story here: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's real wife Akanksha reacts to his chemistry with Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa

Kishwer Merchant and cannot stop obsessing over Nirvair

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have been sharing pictures of Nirvair Rai on their social media handle a lot. And that's what happened even now. The actress shared a picture with her baby boy and Suyyash cannot stop obsessing over him. We cannot stop gushing over him either. Check out the post here: