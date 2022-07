From gets company from and Mary Kom in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh reveals shocking details about Deepesh Bhan's death, accuses Kanika Mann of cheating during Ostrich task in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more, a look at the TV Newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik ACCUSES Kanika Mann of cheating during Ostrich task; 'Phone pe search history khuli na, it will be embarrassing' [WATCH]

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik ACCUSES Kanika Mann of cheating during Ostrich task

In the latest promo of the show has Rubina Dilaik and Kanika Mann at war. Rubina made some serious allegations of cheating against Kanika. Rubina informed host that Kanika spent almost 15 minutes on a phone that was not even hers. She stated that when she opened the search history on the phone, she found that Kanika had searched for 'How to Tame an Ostrich', 'What to do with Ostrich feathers' and more. Kanika denied all the allegations made by Rubina and the latter said 'Phone par agar search history khuli na, it will be embarrassing for you'.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan gets company from Aamir Khan as they celebrate National heroes in first episode

In the promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen welcoming Aamir Khan, boxing champion MC Mary Kom, Padma Sri Sunil Chhetri and more celebs. The grand premiere of the quiz show will be live on August 7 and the promo will leave you excited to witness this historical episode.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Aasif Sheikh reveals shocking details about Deepesh Bhan's death

Aasif Sheikh who is deeply saddened by the demise of his co-star revealed shocking details about Deepesh Bhan's death and claimed he overexerted himself as he used to spend almost 3 hours in the gym and that wasn't appropriate for his age. In an interaction with ETimes TV, Aasif claimed that lately he was gymming and running a lot and he even advised him to slow down as at age 40 he was overexerting himself. He said, " When he started he was a very fit man, in between he put on weight and I asked him to control weight and to keep a check on his diet. But he had a point to prove that I do gymming for 3 hours, my wife is not in town. I would always tell him not to exercise for so long. He would tell me that he would skip meals at night".

Imlie: Arylie fans can't get over Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer's chemistry on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

Imlie actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's chemistry has grabbed everyone's attention on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. A few promos of the upcoming episode are out, and Arylie fans are loving Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's chemistry in it. A fan tweeted, "The way they're looking at each other And Fahmaan's smile."

Divya Agarwal shares throwback picture with ex-BF Priyank Sharma days after breakup with Varun Sood

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal recently shared a series of throwback pictures as she celebrates her 5 years journey in the show. She shared picture of her ex-BF Priyank Sharma and captioned the post, "PLITSVILLA PHOTO DUMP !!! 5 years to Splitsvilla! What an amazing journey ! We were stupid, young and super wild ! The magic was felt by everyone and even today it holds a special place in the hearts of many ! NO REGRETS JUST LEARNING LOVE !"