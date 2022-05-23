revealed the face of his baby girl, Tvisha three months after her birth. His colleagues from the industry showered love on the little one. Actress has written about her emotions as she gets set for radiotherapy sessions. Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia has apologized for her skirt pic and more. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Sonu Sood reveals THIS KHAN to be his 3 am friend in Bollywood – any guesses? [Exclusive Video]

Aditya Narayan reveals daughter Tvisha's face

Aditya Narayan has revealed the face of his baby girl, Tvisha on social media. The little one is adorable. Tvisha has turned three months, and now the parents felt comfortable showing us her face. wrote, "She's everything! Pairon ka aashirwaad lekar show shuru karte hain!" wrote Awww and left a number of heart emojis. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna OPENS Up about working with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Thalapathy Vijay in her upcoming films

Chhavi Mittal writes about her radiotherapy post breast cancer

Chhavi Mittal who recently underwent surgery for breast cancer will start her radiotherapy sessions. She wrote, "Just when I started feeling normal, a new journey begins. My radiotherapy starts today and I’ve been told to expect some side effects which I’m not comfortable with. I’ve been asked before by many, if chemo or radiotherapy is the patient’s choice."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash indulge in PDA at the airport

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted at the airport where she came to pick him up. The hunk kissed her in front of the paps. The media captured their PDA in a cute manner.

Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia deletes post and apologizes to fans

Dipika Chikhlia has deleted a picture of her where she was seen in a skirt holding what looked like a wine glass in her hand. She deleted it and told ETimes, "No, else I would have never done it. I never want to hurt my fans. I am feeling bad that I have been trolled. I am feeling bad that I have hurt my fans' sentiments. I am aware that people see me as Sita and not as Dipika."

Bigg Boss 15's Donal Bisht is doing a web show

Actress Donal Bisht has said that she is doing a web show now. The actress said that she is done and dusted with Bigg Boss and would not like to go even as a wild card contestant.