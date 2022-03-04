Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta have been blessed with a baby girl. The couple tied the knot in December 2020. He said that he is overwhelmed by the experience, and his respect for women has increased manifold. Bigg Boss 15’s buddy group Rashami Desai, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Bhasin and Umar Riaz caught up for dinner. They were joined by actor Sai Ketan Rao. Parineeti Chopra has been trolled badly for crying a lot on the sets of Hunarbaaz. The lady has been compared to Neha Kakkar. Rumours suggest that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s marriage is in trouble once again. The actress is in Bikaner while he is in Mumbai. Here is a lowdown… Also Read - Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra brutally trolled for crying on the reality show; ‘Neha Kakkar ki Behen’ say netizens

Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta have been blessed with a baby girl. The little one was born on February 24, 2022. It seems the whole family is on cloud nine after the arrival of the little one. Aditya Narayan said he was with his wife throughout the delivery, and his respect for women has increased manifold. Aditya Narayan said his dad is in shock, and terms the baby as his little angel.

Bigg Boss 15 buddies reunion dinner

Bigg Boss 15 buddies Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia met up for dinner. They were accompanied by Sai Ketan Rao, Rajiv Adatia's mom and Preeti and Neeti Simoes.

Woh Toh Hai Albela: Shaheer Sheikh to have a new heroine

Buzz is that Shaheer Sheikh will have a new heroine in Woh Toh Hai Albela. It seems Hiba Nawab is the love interest of his elder brother played by Anuj Sachdeva. After the sudden death of his brother, he will assume all the responsibilities including that of his wife/fiancee.

Hunarbaaz: Parineet Chopra brutally trolled for her non-stop tears

Parineeti Chopra has made her debut as a TV judge with the show, Hunarbaaz. The show also has Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty as judges. She has been crying a lot on the show. Trolls and fans have compared her to Neha Kakkar drawing parallels between their water works.

