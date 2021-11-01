The world of TV is constantly buzzing with news. The dope of the day is that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain might just get hitched next month. Yes, rumours suggest that the couple have finalised the dates from December 12-14. Akasa Singh is the latest to be out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. Take a look at the trending TV news... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: THIS contestant to get ELIMINATED this week from Salman Khan's show? Here's what we know

Akasa Singh gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 15

This weekend it is Akasa Singh who is out of the show. The other two, Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal are safe. The highlights of the episode was a long argument between Umar Riaz and Shamita Shetty, Salman Khan giving a verbal lashing to Tejasswi Prakash and Badshah's funny interactions on stage. A couple of wildcards might enter the house in the coming week.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain marriage

The hottest news is that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are planning to get hitched soon. As per a report in ETimes, the couple will tie the knot in the second week of December, 2021. The dates are from 12-14. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been in a relationship since past four years. The couple have been together through thick and thin and people have been curious about their marriage since a long time. Ankita Lokhande is now seen in the digital reprise of Pavitra Rishta which comes on Zee 5. She is paired with Shaheer Sheikh on the show.

It is a wrap for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

The third season of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi has come to an end. The team shared pictures from the last day. This time, it was all about Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) navigating their relationship as they face a new truth in their life. Erica Fernandes' character Sonakshi did not appeal to people like the earlier two seasons. She wrote a hard-hitting note saying that this was not what she had envisioned for season 3.

Anusha Dandekar opens up on having surgery done for benign lumps in her breasts

Anusha Dandekar in a candid chat on Instagram revealed that she had lumps removed from her breasts when she was 16. She said it was taught in school and she is grateful for it. She said, "I’ve had many removed but one biopsy I had done right after surgery where I removed the huge one and stumbled on a new one… that biopsy for the new lump was the most pain I ever experienced coz it was so painful to even lightly touch and he had to jab a massive needle in. My mum had just left for a bit and I said I would be fine alone coz it’s never painful really. Ohhh boy but The sweet male nurse held my hand and told me I am gonna be okay and I was…"