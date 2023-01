Anupamaa actor Rushad Rana is now hitched to Ketaki Walavalkar. Bigg Boss 16 contestants MC Stan and Archana Gautam have got blasted by Bigg Boss for their bad attitude. Here is a lowdown of the main news of the day... Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj Kapadia decides to get separated from Anupamaa as he tells her they are NOT a perfect fit leaving MAan fans heartbroken

Anupamaa actor Rushad Rana gets married to Ketaki Walavalkar

It is a joyful mood in the Anupamaa team as Rushad Rana has married Ketaki Walavalkar. The actor plays Aniruddh Gandhi on the show. This is his second marriage. Rupali Ganguly has shared pics of the couple. It was a simple wedding. Rushad Rana has been working in the TV, film and OTT space for a long time. Ketaki Walavalkar is a creative director. Take a look at the pic...

Bigg Boss 16 schools MC Stan and Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16 has called out MC Stan and Archana Gautam. The two had a massive fight over house duties. It was Archana Gautam who started it. MC Stan lost his cool and said some unparliamentary stuff. The fight has escalated and the two are in a mood to play the game. The ration of the house has become affected. Bigg Boss gives both of them an earful.

Malav Rajda quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Malav Rajda has quit the show. He has confirmed the news saying that he felt a little stagnant working on the same show for 14 long years. He said it was a tough decision as everyone is so closely knit. Malav Rajda has dismissed news of creative differences with producer Asit Modi.

Vibhav Roy replaces Namik Paul on Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

As per Gossips TV, Vibhav Roy has come in for Namik Paul on Meri Saas Bhoot Hai. But this is kind of confusing as Namik Paul has said that he is very much a part of Meri Saas Bhoot Hai. The show is a comedy drama based in Benaras. Sushmita Mukherjee plays the lead role.

Ashneer Grover reveals rejecting Virat Kohli for an ad

Ashneer Grover has revealed how he rejected Virat Kohli for an ad as he was charging a bomb. He said he told the agency that they should bring 11 players instead. He even told Virat Kohli about the same.

