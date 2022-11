It's time to know what exactly happened in the world of television today. Right from Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 16 and more news that made headlines for various reasons. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly reveals she 'probably failed' as a mother; here's why

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens remind Tina Datta that she has ZERO feelings for Shalin Bhanot

Tina Datta has been targeting Sumbul Touqeer Khan accusing her of coming between her and Shalin Bhanot. Tina gets reminded by viewers that she has ZERO feelings for Shalin after she attacks Sumbul Touqeer for coming in between them.

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anu got candid about her son Rudransh. The actress Rupali said that her son does not watch her hit show Anupamaa and she spends less time at home. She said that her husband Ashwin K Verma took early retirement to take care of their son.

Shehnaaz Gill shouts at her bodyguard for pushing fans away

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill attended an event and a huge crowd came to meet the actress. She was making her way toward the lift after the event gets over. Shehnaaz's bodyguard was seen pushing away the crowd as fans were seen taking pictures with the diva. The actress shouts at the bodyguard and ask him what the problem is as, she is here to give them pictures. Netizens clapped and praised her for her behaviour.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Siddharth Bodke talks about working with Ajay Devgn-Tabu in 2

Siddharth Bodke aka Jagtap spoke his heart out about how he bagged a pivotal role in Drishyam 2, working with Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and son on. Talking to Bollywood Life, Siddharth Bodke said, "So, a year back after the pandemic I got a call from Vicky Sidana's casting agency. I went there and auditioned for a couple of roles. I first auditioned for the role of the shadow cop but later they told me to audition for one more role. Later, they said you are better in that role, which happens to be more interesting. This is how I got the role in Drishyam 2, by auditioning."

Bigg Boss 16: Reports of Gautam Vig's elimination shock netizens

Bigg Boss season 16 contestant Gautam Vig reportedly has been eliminated from the house. Fans have been reacting to the viral news that has taken the social media by storm. They are now demanding the makers to get back Gautam in the house as a wild card entry. Gautam has been in the news for his closeness with Soundarya Sharma.