Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill makes candid comment on Sidharth Shukla, Anusha Dandekar in Bigg Boss OTT, Shoaib Ibrahim's dad's health improves and more

The world of TV has been buzzing with activities. Today, we heard some gossip on why Divyanka Tripathi lost out on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and how Shehnaaz Gill made an endearing comment on Sidharth Shukla. Here is a lowdown...

Real reason behind Divyanka Tripathi not being on board Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Fans of Divyanka Tripathi were excited when news of the actress being a frontrunner for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 emerged. But later it was clarified that she is not the main lead. She said she could not relate to the character at all. Now, a source told BollywoodLife that the makers decided against her as she looked a lot older to Nakuul Mehta when they did the screen test. They felt it did not match their vision. Also, Divyanka Tripathi is still fresh in people's minds as Ishita from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They wanted someone who did have such a strong screen personality.

Read The Full Story: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Is this the REAL REASON behind Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya not being a part of the project? [Exclusive]

Shehnaaz Gill's comment on Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill who won a big award of late was asked if she did do a film with Sidharth Shukla. She said that if prayers of SidNaaz fans were answered, maybe that would happen too! She also said that their friendship had helped them grow as individuals, and it is a real bond.

Read The Full Story: Shehnaaz Gill makes a thoughtful comment on her friendship with Sidharth Shukla; says, 'We have taught each other so much

Anusha Dandekar in Bigg Boss OTT

Rumours suggest that Anusha Dandekar is finalised as a part of Bigg Boss OTT. She will be joining the likes of Ridhima Pandit, Divya Aggarwal, Karan Nath, Akshara Singh and others. Well, her current boyfriend Jason Shah was also a part of Bigg Boss 10.

Shoaib Ibrahim's dad's health update

Fans of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were tensed as the latter's dad was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated. He had been facing health issues since some years now. The actor updated fans that his father is now out of the ICU.

Ankita Lokhande's gift for beau Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain has turned a year older. The actress celebrated his birthday by giving him a surprise gift. The video is going viral and how.

So, this was a round-up of the trending TV news of the day!