The good news of the day is that and his wife, actress are now parents to a baby boy. On the other hand, comedian has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after he suffered a heart attack. His condition is quite critical. There are rumors that makers are in the process of planning Imlie 2.

Dheeraj Dhoopar - Vinny Arora blessed with a son

Kundali Bhagya and Sherdil Shergil star Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have been blessed with a son. This is the couple's first child. He made the announcement on Instagram. Congratulations have come pouring in for the new parents in town. Surbhi Chandna said her guess was correct and a son has come into their lives. Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan fans unhappy with unveiling of 'shoddy' montage; slam channel saying, '2 Rs editing' [Read Tweets]

Raju Srivastav suffers from cardiac arrest

Comedian Raju Srivastav suffered from a cardiac arrest as he working out in a gym in Delhi. He is 58. They have admitted him to the AIIMS Hospital. We have seen him on shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye and more. His brother has confirmed the news to channels.

Imlie 2: Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's show to have a second season

As per a report in Tellychakkar, the makers of Imlie are contemplating a second season. They also said that the show might end soon. The new season will be about the little girl Cheeni and how she navigates her life.

Anjali Arora's leaked MMS creates a stir on social media

Lock Upp contestant Anjali Arora of Kacha Badam fame made news after a leaked MMS of her did the rounds on social media. The girl in the MMS looks a lot like her. However, there is no confirmation from the side of the actress if it is indeed her or not.

of fame gets called out for sexism

Mukesh Khanna of Shaktimaan has made news with his comment. He said that women who ask for sex are only after money. He told young men and men in general to stay away from such women. He said that no decent girl from a civilized home would ask a man for sex. This comment has not gone down well with netizens.

