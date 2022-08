The sad news is that star comedian Raju Srivastav is still critical on the ventilator. As per reports, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have roped in Kajal Pisal as the new Dayaben. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Imlie, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani and other shows where fans' demanded season two with same leads

remains critical on ventilator

These are testing times for all fans of comedian Raju Srivastav aka TV's Gajodhar. He has been critical for the last 46 hours. Friends like and have asked for prayers. His wife is with him in the ICU. His brother, Kaju Srivastava is also admitted in Delhi's AIIMS to get a lump removed from behind his ear. The comedian is admitted in Delhi's AIIMS. He is also a member of BJP. PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath have assured his family of all the support. Also Read - Imlie 2: AryLie fans demand Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer as leads even after the show's leap [Read Tweets]

Kajal Pisal is the new Dayaben of Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Kajal Pisal had quit Sirf Tum some time back. Now, it is being said that she is the new Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show's makers have been looking for a replacement for for a long time. As per ETimes, she will start shooting from next month.

Imlie 2: Fans want Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer in the new season

It looks like Imlie 2 will happen sooner than expected. Fans are already writing to the channel and producer Gul Khan that they want the same pair of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan on the show. It seems there will be a generation leap on the show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: reveals his failures

Amitabh Bachchan said he too hoped to get a government job like millions of other Indians but could never clear the civil services exam. As we know, he is a B.Sc graduate.

Anjali Arora breaks down in press conference

Anjali Arora has broken down and revealed that this is not the first time she is a target of fake leaked MMS. She said that her parents have complained before. She is like she does not understand why people spread such things, and said it affected her family.