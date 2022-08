Kashmera Shah in an explosive interview has said that she has agreed to become character witness for as he fights a case against estranged wife . Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan rubbished dating rumours with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Imlie: Fahmaan Khan debunks rumours of dating Sumbul Touqeer; claims he's 'troublesome boyfriend' material

Kashmera Shah's shocking confessions on Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's marital crisis

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's marriage has grabbed headlines since a long time. Now, Kashmera Shah has come forth and made some shocking revelations. She has said that there could be loopholes in the domestic violence allegations put forth by Nisha Rawal. She said that she is going to be a character witness for Karan Mehra in the case. Also Read - TOP TV Newsmakers of the week: Raju Srivastava suffers a heart attack, Anjali Arora MMS scandal, Imlie to head for a second season and more

Read More: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal marital crisis: Kashmera Shah supports the star; calls him 'innocent', hints at loopholes in the domestic violence charge and more Also Read - Imlie, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani and other shows where fans' demanded season two with same leads

Advertisement

Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan talks about his dating rumor with Sumbul

Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan has spoken about the dating rumors with Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He has said that they are just co-stars and very good friends. He said he is not the perfect boyfriend material but can be a good friend only. He also said that he had no idea about the proposed leap so far.

Read More: Imlie: Fahmaan Khan debunks rumours of dating Sumbul Touqeer; claims he's 'troublesome boyfriend' material

Anjali Arora massively trolled for overacting after viral MMS leak

Anjali Arora has been royally trolled for her overacting as she celebrated the success of her song, Saiyyan with the paps. People felt her overtly cute act was phoney and how. Talking about the MMS leak where a video went viral of a girl looking a lot like her, Anjali Arora said, "Anjali had said, "I don't know kyun kar rhe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai.”

Read More: After MMS leak, Anjali Arora gets badly trolled for her overacting

Saumya Tandon helps late Deepesh Bhan's family via crowd funding after the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor's sudden demise

Actress Saumya Tandon has helped raise Rs 50 lakh for the family of late Deepesh Bhan. He had taken a home loan to buy a flat for his wife and son. She urged fans and everyone to contribute and ease the suffering of the family. Fans have praised her for this gesture.

opens up on stepping into 's shoes for Kundali Bhagya

Shakti Arora has said that he is not bothered about what people feel about him stepping into the role of Dheeraj Dhoopar on the show. He said that the team of Kundali Bhagya has been very welcoming. He said he stayed away from social media and let his work do the talking.