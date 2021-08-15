The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories from the television industry. From Vijay Deverakonda's special message for Indian Idol 12 finalist Shanmukhapriya to Pawandeep Rajan talking about his relationship with Indian Idol 12 fellow contestant Arunita Kanjilal, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda and more: THESE celebs have become fans of the supremely talented contestants of the show

Vijay Deverakonda's message for Indian Idol 12's Shanmukhapriya

It is just one day to go for the greatest finale of Indian Idol 12 and Shanmukhapriya will get the greatest gift on that day. Yes, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda has sent Shanmukhapriya good wishes. He shared that Shanmukhapriya is his favourite contestant. Shanmukhapriya was super-excited when she got to see Vijay Deverakonda's video. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya's happiness knows no bounds as Vijay Deverakonda sends her good wishes

Pawandeep Rajan on his relationship with Arunita Kanjilal

While fans are excited to enjoy the performances of their contestants for one last time, the buzz around the alleged affair of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal is refusing the slow down. While talking to Pawandeep when we asked the singer whether they are friends or more than that, he replied, "Main bas yahi kahunga ki hum log parivaar ban gye hai...ye dosti zindagi bhar rhegi (I just want to say that we have become a family and our friendship will stay for lifetime). " Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal's THROWBACK video from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa little champs is proof that she has all it takes to be the winner

Rahul Vaidya's message for Disha Parmar for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Disha Parmar is returning to television after a long gap. She will be playing the role of Priya in the second season of Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She will star opposite her Pyaar Ka Dard Hai co-star Nakuul Mehta. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya as Pankhuri and Aditya have been loved. As they begin shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Rahul Vaidya has wished his wife in the most romantic way. He played the guitar and sang the song, 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' for Disha.

Mohd Danish about preparation for Indian Idol 12's long finale

Indian Idol 12 finalist Mohd Danish spoke about being a part of this successful season. He said, "I am super-excited as this is the very first that a reality show has worked so well. This is the longest running season of Indian Idol and the finale of this season will also be the longest. It will be a 12 hour long finale. I haven’t seen any grand finale episode of any other show running for such a long time. I am a part of this show and this is a very big thing for me.” He revealed that because it is a 12 hour long finale, they aren't getting enough sleep and the entire team of Indian Idol is awake.

Pranav Misshra to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta will play Priya and Ram in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. These iconic roles were earlier played by Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor. Now, as per reports in ETimes, Pranav Misshra, who shot to fame as Prem Singh Rathod in Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahi, has been roped in to play Disha’s brother. A source close to the portal said that several actors had auditioned for the part, but Pranav bagged the role. It’s an interesting and pivotal character and the parallel lead. He fits the bill perfectly. We are currently in the process of casting the girl opposite him.