The news from AIIMS is that Raju Srivastava is still quite critical. It seems there is a nerve compression in the brain that has affected oxygen supply to the brain. Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer is stunning in her new photoshoot in a metallic gown. Here is a lowdown of the news... Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer stuns in her bold new avatar; photoshoot gets thumbs up from Fahmaan Khan [View Pics]

Raju Srivastava health update

While all sorts of rumours are floating around regarding the health of Raju Srivastava, his close friends say that he is slowly showing signs of getting better. The doctors at AIIMS are doing their best for him. It seems he has suffered a nerve compression, which has blocked oxygen supply to the brain. This has been revealed in the MRI. But the doctors are doing their best to ensure that Gajodhar Bhaiyya makes a recovery. Raju Srivastava is still quite critical and everyone is praying for him. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Fahmaan Khan, Shraddha Arya and other TV stars who rocked Instagram this week

Read More: Raju Srivastava health UPDATE: Ace comedian's MRI report suggests lack of oxygen to brain; vital nerve suppressed Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Kashmera Shah exposes Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal's marital crisis, Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan debunks dating rumours with Sumbul Touqeer and more

Advertisement

Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer stuns in brand new photoshoot

Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer is looking stunning in her photoshoot. Ditching his village girl avatar, she has rocked a metallic gown with edgy makeup. The whole look has been conceptualised by Neha Adhvik Mahajan. Even Fahmaan Khan is impressed with Imlie's new fashionista look.

Read More: Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer stuns in her bold new avatar; photoshoot gets thumbs up from Fahmaan Khan [View Pics]

thanks Kashmera Shah for her support in his legal fight with

Karan Mehra took to social media to thank Kashmera Shah as she has agreed to be a character witness for Karan Mehra as he fights a divorce battle with Nisha Rawal. He has alleged that she is in an extramarital affair with Rohit Sathia who is her apparent Rakhi brother.

Read More: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal marital crisis: The star thanks Kashmera Shah; says, 'Forever grateful and indebted'

mourns the demise of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who is known as India's own Warren Buffet passed away in a hospital due to sudden cardiac arrest. His death is being mourned across the nation. The business magnate is known to popularize stock markets with general public. Smriti Irani has written a heartfelt note for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

quits Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein

Karam Rajpal has left the show as he was not keen to play father to actors who are almost the same age as him. He said he has no issues playing a dad to smaller children.

Urfi Javed alleges cyber rape

Urfi Javed has said that a man from the Punjabi industry has been demanding video sex from her. She said that she informed his sisters but they do not wish to believe her. Urfi Javed also said that the guy is a threat to society.

Read More: Urfi Javed shares WhatsApp screenshots of a man demanding 'video sex'; files FIR against him, calls it 'cyber rape'