The day has ended and it was an action-packed one. We are here with all the important stories that took place in the television industry. From Pawandeep Rajan winning Indian Idol 12 to Karan Mehra revealing that he hasn't met his son, Kavish since 75 days after the ugly public spat with Nisha Rawal, here are the trending TV news of the day.

Pawandeep Rajan wins Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 finale ended just a few minutes ago and Pawandeep Rajan is the winner of this season. The winner of Indian Idol 12 aka Pawandeep Rajan was awarded with Rs 25 Lakh. Apart from that, he also won a swanky car by Maruti. He was given a gorgeous Swift in red. He was indeed one of the strongest contestants and his fans are more than happy that he has lifted the trophy. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Pawandeep Rajan shared his first reaction on winning this most successful season of Indian Idol. He said. "Bahut accha lag raha hai. Hum log 6 saath mein the aur hamari family thi puri aur mai chah raha tha ki sabhi ko mile. Sabhi deserving hai aur kisika bhi naam ata mere alawa toh vo deserving hi hai. Lekin ye trophy mujhe mile hai aur meri zimmedari hai aur acchese nibhane ki koshish karunga isko. Sabhi ka sayog mila hai toh acchese karneki koshish karunga. (I was feeling very nice. All 6 of us were there and our families were present. I wanted everyone to win as everyone was deserving. If not me, I feel everyone else was deserving. But now I have the trophy and it is my responsibility now and will do it well. I have got everyone's support and I will handle this responsibility well. )"

Karan Mehra reveals he hasn't met son Kavish since 75 days

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's controversy had left everyone shell shocked. Karan Mehra has shared an adorable video of his son, Kavish Mehra, and revealed that he has not met his son since 75 days. In the video, Karan can be seen playing with his little prince, Kavish. Along with this adorable video, Karan Mehra wrote, "75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting."

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to replace Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

, , and starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 began in May 2021. Fans were super-excited to see their favorite jodi, Dev and Sonakshi. However, the show has failed to impress the audience. The TRPs of the show have been quite low and it seems the channel and makers are planning to pull the plug. Yes, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 might go off-air soon and as per various reports on social media, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 might replace Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3.

Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble reacts on dating rumours with Nihal Tauro

Indian Idol 12 finalists - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble, Shanmukhpriya, and Mohammed Danish have been creating a lot of buzz. Apart from singing, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal made noise with their alleged love story too. But latest buzz had it that there were some sparks flying between Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro too. In an exclusive interview with us, Sayli Kamble opened up on these rumours. When asked about her love connection with Nihal, she gave a shocking answer. She stated that she shares a brother-sister like bond with Nihal Tauro. She said, "He is my brother. Vo bacche jaisa hai. Uske saath jab main hoti ho to mujhe maa ya badi behn ki feeling aati hai (He is my brother. He is like a kid. Whenever I am with him, I feel like a mother or sister around him)."

Sudhanshu Pandey on TV shows being women-centric

Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts with its interesting storyline. Sudhanshu Pandey who plays Vanraj Shah in the show has given his take on TV shows being women-centric. In an interview with ETimes, Sudhanshu Pandey said that television might be focussing on women-centric shows, but the medium belongs to all. He said that people are quick to tag and say anything. He says that he does not pay attention to anything and feels that be it TV, web or films, all these mediums belong to everyone. Sudhanshu Pandey believes every actor is getting a good opportunities in every medium.