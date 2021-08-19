The day is about to end and BollywoodLife is back with all the important stories from the television industry. From Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 premiere date to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 house picture going viral, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Five changes brought to Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show to make it more exciting

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's premiere date out

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's premiere date out

A new promo of 2 is out and it's ever more cute than the previous promo. Y'all know that we would be getting to see and back again as a TV Jodi. With the new promo, the makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 also released the premiere date of the show. Talking about the promo, it features Nakuul Mehta aka Ram and Disha Parmar aka Priya discussing the rainy season. While Priya seems to hate rains, Ram finds interesting and small details of things that follow the rainy season. Nakuul and Disha as Ram and Priya will meet you from 30th August 2021 at 8 PM.

Bigg Boss 15's house pictures go viral

Bigg Boss 15's house pictures go viral

While we enjoy Bigg Boss OTT, for now, it seems the Bigg Boss 15 house is being designed. A picture of the living room of Bigg Boss 15 has gone viral on social media and people cannot wait for the show to begin. In the picture, we see a big flamingo and colorful eagle wings on the wall. There are lots of face masks of indicating the contestants' game in BB.

Arshi Khan reveals getting bullied due to her confusing citizenship

In an interview with ETimes, Arshi Khan has shared that she has had a hard time when people unnecessarily target and troll her while questioning her over her citizenship. She shared that people misunderstand her to be a citizen of Pakistan who is living in India and for this confusion at times she has suffered on her work front too. Calling these sad experiences of life, Arshi Khan said that she wants to make it clear once and for all that she is an Indian in every way." I own all Indian government approved identity cards. I am not from Pakistan, but very much from India itself, "she clarified. She also spoke about having roots in Afghanistan. Arshi said that she is an Afghani Pathan, and her family belongs to the Yusuf Zaheer Pathan ethnic group. She cleared that her roots are in Afghanistan but she is an Indian citizen.

Changes in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Kaun Banega Crorepati will be back with season 13. Last season, we saw many changes given the pandemic. There was no studio audience and that had diminished the charm of the show a little. But this year, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is going to happen on a large scale. As per the reports, in total, five changes have been brought in to the game show. First of all, there is no fastest finger first this time. Instead, contestants will be asked three general knowledge questions with four options. Whoever answers all of them is quickly will get to be on the hot seat. Second change that has been made to the show is that audience poll is back. Since there will be studio audience this time, the makers have brought back the life line. Third change that has been made it to the show is that the set has been given a new and fresh look. The floor will be designed with LED, and the concept of Augmented reality has been introduced. Fans will also get to see motorized virtual ceiling and gameplay graphics. Four change is that this time Amitabh Bachchan will not host real life heroes for special episodes. Rather, on Fridays, we shall see celebrities coming in to play for a social cause. Last change is that the game timer is named Dhuk Dhuki Ji.

Sumona Chakravarti and Rochelle Rao return to The Kapil Sharma Show

People are eagerly waiting for The Kapil Sharma Show to return to television.While the promos and news about the show were doing rounds, Sumona Chakravarti's absence made everyone feel bad. However, Sumona is finally returning to The Kapil Sharma Show. The official social media account of the channel has shared a video of Sumona which confirms her participation on the show. In the video, we see Sumona promoting the show and informing the viewers that only three days are left for the show to go on-air. Earlier, the actress had shared a few pictures from the first day of her shoot. Apart from Sumona, Rochelle Rao is also returning to the show. Yes, as per reports in ETimes, Rochelle is being brought back on popular demand as her character was loved by the audience. She also spoke to ETimes about The Kapil Sharma Show. She said that she is returning back to comedy which is a space she loves. She also said that she loves making people laugh and the show feels like she is returning to her family.