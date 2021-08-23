Hola guys! It is the end of a beautiful day and there have been a lot of stories that took place in the television industry. If u have missed any of these, we are here with all the important TV stories of the day. From Shaheer Sheikh's cutest baby shower ceremony for Ruchikaa Kapoor to Nikki Tamboli talking about her elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: When KBC season 1 winner Harshvardhan Nawathe recalled the horror of his hand getting slashed at an event

Shaheer Sheikh throws a baby shower for Ruchikaa Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are all set to welcome their first child together. They have not made any official announcement about Ruchikaa’s pregnancy but her pictures have confirmed the same. Even Shaheer Sheikh’s friends from the industry have confirmed that he is set to become a father. Yesterday, Shaheer Sheikh had organized a cute baby shower ceremony for his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh. The pictures of them have gone viral on the internet. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's premiere date out, Bigg Boss 15's house pictures go viral and more

Nikki Tamboli on her elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

In the last episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we witnessed a solid twist as two contestants were evicted from the stunt-based reality show in the form of Nikki Tamboli and Vishal Aditya Singh. Interestingly, it was Nikki's second eviction from the show as earlier she was the first contestant to get evicted in the opening week and later she had made a comeback. While we saw her fans expressing their disappointment on the social media, the Bigg Boss 14 fame celebrity reacted to her elimination and said that 'winning and losing is a part of life'. Nikki shared a note on her Insta-story with her pic and wrote, “Losing or winning is a part of life. At the end of the day, it’s a game and it doesn’t make you any better or worse than anybody else. Every end is a new beginning. #KKK11 The journey was short”. She shared another pic, where Vishal hugged her after Nikki broke down during the stunt and wrote, “@vishalsingh713 thank you for that hug was much needed at that moment” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 poster, Anurag Basu misses Shilpa Shetty on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

Vaani Kapoor openly body-shamed on The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show started its new season this weekend. As we know, celebs are subjected to incessant trolling on social media, and some of it is quite despicable. A new segment by the team includes made up comments on a celeb's post and they have to react to it. The makers have christened it as 'Post Ka Postmortem'. They highlighted a fake comment that read as, "Bhains Ka Doodh Piya Karo Bahut Kamzor Ho Gai Ho." It translates into you should drink buffalo's milk you look so weak. Comedian Bharti Singh hugged the Befikre actress on the show. She also poked fun at her saying, "Ek aur ki jagah hai." (There’s room for one more person). The actress was embarrassed on both occasions.

Kaun Banega Crorepati winner Sushil Kumar REVEALED how winning Rs 5 crore didn't work for him

's Kaun Banega Crorepati has proved to be a life-altering show for many contestants. The show has given them instant fame and they have put the prize money to good use. But this is not about one of those contestants. This is about Sushil Kumar who won Rs. 5 crore in 2011, but it didn’t prove to be fruitful for him. In a long note posted on his Facebook page, he wrote about how his life changed in a really bad way. He said he took up smoking and drinking and his wife almost left him. He revealed that he was duped by a lot of people. He titled the note as ‘The worst time of my life was after I won KBC’.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Vishal Aditya Singh on recreating Bigg Boss 13's frying pan incident

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh recently admitted that he was not too happy about the frying pan incident from Bigg Boss 13 that he had to recreate on the adventurous reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Vishal recently got eliminated from the show and in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, he spoke his heart out about the frying pan incident that left him heartbroken. Vishal said, “Jab woh incident hua tha, toh main bhi bohot khush nahi tha. Jahaan pe woh reaction recreate kiya un logon ne. Lekin wahaan pe do aise bohot bade log the, aap bade log se samajh sakte hai kaunse log ho sakte hai wahaan pe, un logon ne bola, ‘Tu bewakoof hai kya? Chhod na. Tu Khatron Ke Khiladi mein hai, yeh important hai. Yeh hote rahega.’ Ek format hai, TV chal raha hai, unhone bola ki isko aise hi rakh aur khatam kar.” Vishal even said that he did not give much importance to the frying pan incident on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and that's why it was not brought up again on the show. He even told his ex-girlfriend to accept it and move on in life instead of reacting to it.