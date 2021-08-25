The day has ended and we are here with all the important stories of the day. From reports of Mohsin Khan not leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's second music video titled, Bepanah Ishq releasing, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14's Abhinav Shukla's REPLY to Rubina Dilaik's BIGGEST REGRET post is going to make Jasmin Bhasin and others really unhappy

Mohsin Khan not leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin Khan not leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The recent news of Mohsin Khan's exit from the show has left every #Kaira and #KaiRat fan heartbroken. The actor has been part of the show for five-and-a-half years now. A source was quoted by TimesofIndia saying, "Yes Mohsin is planning to move on. Since the show is going in for a generation leap, he wouldn't want to play an older character. So he decided to take a short break. Along with television, he would now want to try out different mediums like OTT and movies." Now, as per reports in Spotboye, Mohsin is not leaving the show in near future. In fact, a lavish wedding is being planned for the actor along with Shivangi Joshi in the upcoming track which will be one-month long.

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra sizzle in the Bepanah Ishq

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra sizzle in the Bepanah Ishq

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have given a treat to all their fans again. Yes, their second music video titled, Bepanah Ishq is out now. Sharad and Surbhi have once again spread magic on-screen with their sizzling chemistry. The song is sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. The heart-touching lyrics are penned down by Kunaal Vermaa. This song is a beautiful treat for all #SharBhi and #VaNi fans.

Abhinav Shukla's REPLY to Rubina Dilaik's BIGGEST REGRET post

Abhinav Shukla's REPLY to Rubina Dilaik's BIGGEST REGRET post

had raised many eyebrows when she talked about her biggest regret on Bigg Boss 14. She had entered into hosted controversial reality show with her husband who got eliminated from the house in a surprise mid-week eviction. In fact, Abhinav wasn't eliminated because of less audience votes but by the connections such as , Jaan Kumar Sanu and voted him out. Rubina revealed in her shocking Instagram post that she regretted not protesting for Abhinav on the day when he got evicted from Bigg Boss 14 house. While Rubina's hard-hitting note calling the people who eliminated Abhinav as 'less competent' has been making waves on the internet, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant has now joined his wife to take a sly dig at the same people who tried so hard but got voted out themselves. Replying to Rubina's post where she called his elimination UNFAIR by the people who 'could not justify their journey and existence on the show', Abhinav wrote, "And baby you are a winner because you didn't give up, the kind of pressure, tirade and rebuke you endured without wavering is a victory, you finished my battle ! ❤"

Munmun Dutta resumes shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Munmun Dutta has been away from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for some time and many thought she has left the show. However, she will soon be seen in the upcoming episodes. The actress has resumed shooting since the past 2-3 days. The upcoming track will focus on the vaccination process and how Babita should also get vaccinated due to the pandemic. This came as a happy news for all fans who loved her as Babita ji and didn't wanted her to quit the show.

Aanchal Khurana to be a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Paras Chhabra's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge suitor Aanchal Khurana is back on TV after a long gap. The actress has been roped in to play a positive character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which will feature Nakuul Mehta as Ram and Disha Parmar as Priya playing the lead couple. In an interview with ETimes, Aanchal revealed that she will play the role of Brinda who is Ram's best friend and guide. Brinda is someone who is perpetually trying to make Ram and Priya meet and she is always there by Ram’s side.