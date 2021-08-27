The day has ended and we are here with all the important stories of the day. From Sidharth Shukla supporting Shehnaaz Gill as fandom wars turn nasty to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma revealing she gets hate comments for posting pictures with co-star and fiance, Neil Bhatt, here are the trending TV stories of the day. Also Read - TRP Report Week 33: Indian Idol 12's Grand Finale episode breaks record; ties up with Anupamaa at the top position

Sidharth Shukla supports Shehnaaz Gill as fandom wars turn nasty

Bigg Boss 13 placed two celebrities from the reality TV show on a national map. It is none other than Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Sidharth Shukla was crowned winner of Bigg Boss 13 whereas Shehnaaz Gill became the second runner up of the season following Asim Riaz. Both Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fandom increased considerably after their stint on Bigg Boss 13. And amidst them are SidNaaz fans as well, the fans who ship Sidharth and Shehnaaz together. However, there are a few who don't want them to be associated with each other in any way. And hence, they target the celebs individually. And that's what happened even now. Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fans SidHearts and Shehnaazians have been slamming each other and calling out the two celebrities in the process as well. It so happened that some of the Shehnaaz Gill fans had been slamming Sidharth and his followers and saying nasty things about the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. There was also some morphing of images and all involved. The language that the fans were using was very terrible. When Sidharth came across the tweet, he apologized to the fans. He said, "That’s disgusting… sorry guys you have to go through all this because of me." Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma opens up on getting hatred on social media for posting pictures with Neil Bhatt; says, 'Bit** has become my second name'

Aishwarya Sharma on getting hate comments for posting pictures with Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is receiving all the love from the audience. Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh aka Virat and Sayi's jodi has a massive fan following now. While Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi who is Virat's ex-girlfriend. For the unversed, Virat now loves Sayi but Pakhi is not happy with it as she loves Virat. However, in real-life, Aishwarya Sharma is Neil Bhatt's fiance. The two fell in love on the sets of the show and will soon marry each other. But the love for Virat and Sayi has made fans post hate comments for Aishwarya Sharma whenever she posts a picture with Neil. In an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya Sharma said that initially she was enjoying the love-hate vibes that she was getting from people for playing Pakhi, who is the other woman on the show, but things have taken an ugly turn of late. However, it has now become upsetting for her. Aishwarya says that people need to realize that she is playing a fictional character and they hurl abuses and make comments like she deserves to die. She also said that bitch has become her new name on social media. Also Read - TRP Report Week 33 by Ormax Media: Shilpa Shetty's entry boosts viewership of Super Dancer Chapter 4, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's appearance becomes Dance Deewane 3's trump card

Anjum Fakih to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The buzz around Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is immense. This time we have Disha Parmar in the role of Priya and Nakuul Mehta as Ram Kapoor. It was recently that the promo of the show was released and fans could not contain their excitement. Now, here's an update. There is an addition to the starcast. Anjum Fakih of Kundali Bhagya fame has come onboard. As per the reports, Anjum will be portraying the character of Disha Parmar aka Priya's sister in the show. Needless to say Anjum is pretty excited. To a news agency, she was quoted saying, "I am super pleased to be a part of such an iconic show. I believe my character in the show will allow me to push my limits as an actor and something extraordinary will come out of it. Since the show is based on urban loneliness and mature love, it's like a breath of fresh air from the usual saas-bahu dramas on television."

Shilpa Shetty had a strict pre-condition before returning to Super Dancer Chapter 4

is one of the judges on dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4 along with Geeta Kapur and . The actress took a break from the show after her husband Raj Kundra suffered an arrest in an alleged pornography-related case. There was a lot of uproar on social media with a few demanding that Shilpa should be removed as a judge. But that was never in plan for the makers. A report in SpotboyE states that it was completely Shilpa Shetty's decision on when she wants to return to the show. A source was quoted saying, "Shilpa was very much on board. There was no plan of asking her to leave. It was her choice to stay away from shooting after whatever happened (Shetty’s husband was arrested on July 19). When she informed us that she won’t be coming we made alternative arrangements. It was up to her to return whenever she thought was the right time. And now we’re happy to have her back.” Further, source revealed the pre-condition that the actress had before marking her return. "No controversial questions," was her only pre-condition.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 gets its first winner

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 premiered on August 24, Monday, and the show recently got its first crorepati of this season. Yes, you read that right. Contestant Himani Bundela becomes the first winner of 's show. Himani is a visually impaired contestant whose happiness knew no bounds as she won Rs. 1 crore. Even host Amitabh Bachchan could not hold his excitement back as Himani became the first crorepati of this season. The contestant will now take the game forward by attempting a Rs. 7 crore question. The channel shared a new promo of KBC 13 wherein Big B is seen telling Himani that you have won Rs. 1 crore. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen asking her 16th question for Rs 7 crore and in the promo, the contestant is seen giving the answer with utmost confidence.