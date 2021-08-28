Well, we have entered in the second-half of the day and while you must be gearing up for the funday Sunday, we take you through the biggest TV stories of the day. While TV actor Gaurav Dixit got arrested by NCB in connection with a drug case, Anupamaa actress wished her mom on birthday in the most adorable way. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan, Sonu Kakkar and team celebrate the massive success of the grand finale

Gaurav Dixit gets arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau

Popular TV actor, Gaurav Dixit has been arrested by the Mumbai zonal team of the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug case, an official said on Friday. The actor's residence in Lokhandwala in was searched at the time and drugs were seized. He is now been sent to custody till August 30.

Rupali Ganguly's sweetest birthday wish for her mom

Popular TV actress Rupali Ganguly, who has been garnering praises for her portrayal in Anupamaa, wished her mom on her birthday in the most sweetest way on social media. The gorgeous lady shared a cute pic of them and wrote, "Happiness is a Mom HugHAPPPPPPYYYYYY BIRTHDAY MUMMMMMMYYYYYYY May we continue to drive each other crazy for years to come If it weren’t for u , I would not be the person I m today."

reacts to Vishal-Sana's date night

Recently we saw Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul stepping out for a date night and while their pics went viral in no time, Shweta Tiwari, who is fondly called as Momma by Vishal, gave a cute reaction when photographers told her about this incident.

Indian Idol 12 team celebrates the success of the show

After the conclusion of Indian Idol 12 finale, we saw the team of the reality show including , Sonu Kakkar, and others celebrating the success of the grand finale, which 3.7 TRP.

actor Kiku Sharda honoured 'to be in the options of KBC' question

Actor Kiku Sharda, who is known for his comic timing in The Kapil Sharma Show, is super happy as his name featured in the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 episode that aired yesterday. The comedian took to his Instagram account and shared a screenshot of the episode where Big B took his name with Ali Asgar, and Krushna Abhishek.