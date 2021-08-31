The day is about to end and hence we are here with all the important stories from the television industry. From Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 getting rave reviews to Gaurav Khanna entering Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - CONFIRMED Gaurav Khanna to enter Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia; here's all that to you need to know about the new entry

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

The first episode of and 's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 premiered last night and fans have given a huge thumbs up to the show. Praising the performances of the lead cast as Ram and Priya, netizens loved the sweet and sour phone call conversation between them. The crackling chemistry of Nakuul and Disha has proved that this show is going to be a huge hit. Coming to the first episode of the show, it started Nakuul and Priya's introduction, who are quite opposite to each other but one big common thing between them is their unrequited love. The most cliche yet fun part was their association towards the rainy season. While Ram loves this season, Priya get frustrated to see rains. Through episode, we also see that Ram and Priya can go to any extent for their family but they emote it quite differently. Also Read - Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: SHOCKING TWISTS to look forward to in tonight's episodes

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa will see a new entry of Anuj Kapadia in the show. A lot of names like Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Sharad Malhotra among others were being considered for the role. However, Rupali Ganguly's Instagram story gave us the confirmation of who would be playing Anuj Kapadia. It is Gaurav Khanna who will play Anuj in the show. Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle today, giving a glimpse of the new entrant as she tagged Gaurav and the makers of the show. Reports say that Anuj Kapadia is a successful and well-known businessman who is also Anupamaa's close friend. His entry in the show will bring a lot of changes in Anupamaa, Vanraj and Kavya's life. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: Check out the MAJOR DRAMA to unfold in this week’s episodes of TOP TV shows

The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has been loved by the audience. Every week, we see celebrity guests on the show. This week we will see Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahni. The mother-daughter duo took to their social media accounts and confirmed their presence in the show. They even flaunted their looks which seems classy as ever as they grace the comedy show. Neetu wore a neon top that she paired with a black blazer and distressed jeans.

Kishwer Merchant

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai were blessed with a baby boy on August 27. They had announced about the same through Instagram. Now, Kishwer Merchant has shared a video where we see her getting a grand welcome at home. Yesterday, on the occasion of Janmashthami, Kishwer and her newborn were back home from the hospital. Kishwer's family members had planned for the most grand and adorable way to welcome her and the baby. Along with the video, Kishwer wrote, "Our welcome at home .. made special by all special ones ❤️ @raishrutirai @rai.ranjana @krrishrai98 @suyyashrai @mamaamerchantt @fabihhaa_designs @gur4neet @batuknathrai @pablosexxobarr"

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh’s daughter Ayra turned 2 on August 30. The duo have been separated now but reunited and celebrated their daughter's birthday in their own special ways and shared heartfelt posts on social media for her. Sanjeeda shared a glimpse of Ayra’s cute little at-home birthday celebration with her friends. She shared a series of adorable videos enjoying the celebrations with her and wrote, “I WILL CELEBRATE YOU & ME EVERYDAY Ayra SS”