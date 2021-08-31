Trending TV news today: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 gets rave reviews; Gaurav Khanna to enter Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa and more

From Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 getting rave reviews to Gaurav Khanna entering Anupamaa as Anuj Kapadia, here are the trending TV news of the day.