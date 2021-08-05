Trending TV News Today: Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce over domestic violence, Shashank Vyas reacts to dating rumours, Disha Parmar to reunite with Nakuul Mehta after eight years and more

The world of TV is always buzzing with activity. With the Indian Idol 12 finale coming closer, and Bigg Boss OTT gaining momentum there is a lot happening. Here is a look at the main news of the day... Also Read - Naagin 2 actress Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce; reveals husband used to drag her to the bathroom and beat her

Arzoo Govitrikar files for divorce

Actress Arzoo Govitrikar who was seen on the show, Naagin has filed for divorce from husband Siddharth Sabharwal. She has alleged that she has been facing domestic violence for a long time. The lady also said that he was cheating on her by having an alleged Russian girlfriend. She told The Times Of India, "Yes, I have filed for divorce. Enough is enough and I am not going to take this lying down anymore. I swallowed my pride; I tried, and I tried my best. But matters came to a head and I couldn't continue with Siddharth. I had so far not spoken in the media, not even when I was hounded by calls from journalists two years ago. But I will talk today. I want to tell you that he has pulled me by my neck and tried to throw me out of the flat. He has slapped me. He has kicked me in my stomach. There were days when I was beaten up black and blue and I couldn't come out because I didn't want my bruises to be seen." She has said that she has no support from her in-laws.

Is Shashank Vyas dating Heena Parmar?

Since yesterday, rumours are doing the rounds that Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas is dating Heena Parmar. Portals reported that Shraddha Arya played Cupid for the couple. He has now told The Times Of India, "I really don't know where these rumours are coming from. I’ve never even had any conversation with Heena! People speculate about things based on some pictures they have seen online but I don't even have a picture with Heena, so I don't understand where are these rumours coming from. All I have done in the past 24 hours is to clarify things and I'm tired of it now."

Disha Parmar reunites with Nakuul Mehta after eight years

News is that Disha Parmar has been finalised opposite Nakuul Mehta for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that will soon go on the floors. The first season had the iconic pair of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. Earlier, Divyanka Tripathi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's names did the rounds. But now it looks like they have sealed the deal with Disha Parmar. They made a hit pair on the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Neha Kakkar unfollows a number of people on social media

The hit singer wrote on her Insta stories that she has decided to unfollow a number of people. She wrote, "Sorry!! Finally decided to unfollow quite a few people from my Instagram. Coz of some really bad experiences in the past. Going to only follow those who I know or regularly meet or work with!!. Sorry if that made you feel bad! Have no grudges against anyone. But such is life! We have to have to be really careful (sic)."

Shailesh Lodha hits out at media's obsession with film actors

The actor-writer is known for his hard-hitting socially relevant poems. He is also a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Check out the video...

So, this was the recap of the main news from the world of TV. Stay tuned for daily updates!