Trending TV news today: Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 actor Anupam Shyam passes away, Hina Khan shares heartbreaking post on late father's birthday and more

The day has ended and a lot has happened in the television industry. We are here to give you all the important updates from telly land. From Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 actor Anupam Shyam's shocking demise to Hina Khan's heartbreaking post on her late father's birthday, here are the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Sharad Malhotra, Rashami Desai, Arjun Bijlani and other TV celebrities reveal what they did with their first paycheque – view pics

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 actor Anupam Shyam passes away

Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 actor Anupam Shyam, who played Thakur Sajjan Singh's iconic character, passed away. The 63-year-old actor passed away due to multiple organ failure today in Mumbai. He was in the intensive care unit for a week. This news came as a shock for the entire cast and crew of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2. In March last year, Anupam Shyam was hospitalised after he developed serious kidney issues. He had to be dialysis and still used to shoot for Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2. The show's producer Rajan Shahi is shocked to hear this news. In an interview with ETimes, Rajan Shahi said that he is deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Anupam Shyam. Also Read - Choti Sarrdaarni actor Ankit Gera secretly marries NRI Rashi Puri; says, ‘She doesn’t care about the past’

Hina Khan shares heartbreaking post on late father's birthday

In April this year, actress lost her father due to cardiac arrest. Its been four months and Hina Khan is still not able to cope with her loss. It is a known fact that Hina had been very close to her father. Today happens to be her late father's birthday and Hina Khan along with her mother decided to celebrate this day. Hina Khan shared a heartbreaking video of her mother sobbing and cutting her late father's birthday cake. Hina Khan wrote a long note along with the video and a few pictures. She shared how her mother is a strong woman. Also Read - If you love a Virgo Like Agnifera’s Ankit Gera, here are few tips to win over guys from this sun sign

Rupal Patel and Gia Manek want their Tera Mera Saath Rahe scenes to go viral

Rupal Patel and Gia Manek's hit jodi will be back as Mithila and Gopika bahu. They had impressed us back then Kokilaben and Gopi. Tera Mera Saath Rahe is the prequel to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Mohammad Nazim who played Ahem is also returning in this season. Rupal Patel and Gia Manek's jodi was loved in the first season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and recently came to the limelight when one of their scenes was remixed by Yashraj Mukhate and it went viral on the internet as Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. In an interview with Spotboye, Rupal Patel spoke about starting a new journey with Tera Mera Saath Rahe. Rupal Patel said that Gia and she were so happy and they hugged each other and had smiling faces. Rupal Patel also said that she and Gia want their scenes from Tera Mera Saath Rahe to go viral just like Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video. She said, "I just told her that we never expected that after so many years this one scene would be hugely appreciated. So, we were very happy about it. We were discussing that by God's grace this should happen again with Tera Mera Saath Rahe. Something normal should come up and people should say jodi wahi baat bhi wahi."

Ankita Gera joins the cast of Molkki

Ankit Gera who is known for his role as Mayank in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke is all set to join the cast of Molkki, which features Priyal Mahajan and Amar Upadhyay as the lead couple. The show is set to go in for a time leap and Ankit will play Daksh, the new hero opposite Purvi.

Asim Riaz's Bigg Boss song

Ahead of the release of Bigg Boss OTT, Asim Riaz has released his new rap song titled Bigg Boss. He has narrated his journey and also taken subtle digs at those who trolled and passed negative comments towards him in the house. In one part he says that he still uses the same perfume. One can connect the dots and go back to the time when someone had passed a comment about Asim's bank balance and the perfume he uses. Also, do not miss Salman Khan's voice in the rap song.