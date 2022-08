It looks like Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have put their differences aside and are back together. This is great news especially for their little daughter, Ziana. A new angle has emerged in the Karan Mehra - Nisha Rawal marital saga where reports have come that Rohit Sathia's wife had an ugly showdown with the Lock Upp contestant. Also Read - Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa divorce: Sushmita Sen's brother REVEALS if the two have mend their differences

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa back again as a couple?

Buzz is that Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are back again as a couple. He has posted a picture of Charu Asopa and him with a rose emoji. When asked if they have patched-up, he said that he hoped the picture answered all the queries. Fans are happy with the development and told them that it was a good move. People on social media told them to mend differences for the sake of Ziana, who is only nine months old. Also Read - Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa not heading for a divorce? Former's recent Insta post gives a hint

Karan Mehra - Nisha Rawal marital crisis latest development

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's story has a new twist. It seems Nidhi the wife of Nisha Rawal's alleged boyfriend Rohit Sathia confronted the actress in Mumbai. She flew down from Lucknow after learning about her husband's alleged extra marital affair. Karan Mehra said that Nisha Rawal always maintained that he was her Rakhi brother. He said the relationship was very questionable at many levels.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Mohit Malik responds to criticism by Rubina Dilaik fans

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is turning out to be a heated affair. Rubina Dilaik fans slammed Mohit Malik after they did not like his attitude towards her in this weekend. He said that she only wanted footage. Later, Mohit Malik told fans to calm down saying it was just a game.

Shweta Tiwari bags lead role in Zee TV's next

Buzz is that Shweta Tiwari has bagged the lead role in Zee TV's new show to be made by Bodhi Tree Productions. She was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress played the lead on Meri Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony TV.

Shaika Films comes up with new show for Star Plus

Cockcrow and Shaika Films have made shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho and others in the recent past. They will come up with a new show for Star Plus. Rishton Ka Manjha star Krushal Ahuja might play the lead role on the show.