Trending TV News Today: Ayesha Singh, Alice Kaushik test COVID positive; Umar Riaz's eviction shocks BB15 fans and more

Umar Riaz has been the talk of the town due to his elimination from the Bigg Boss 15 house. It's all out in the media reports and social media and is yet to be aired in the Bigg Boss 15 episode. Umar Riaz's supporters and fans have expressed their anger and shock at his eviction. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh, Pandya Store's Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and more celebs tested positive for COVID. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Tanmay Vekaria has also tested positive for COVID-19. Aneri Vajani and Gaurav Khanna's performance in Anupamaa win hearts.

Ayesha, Alice and more celebs test COVID-positive

A lot more celebs have tested COVID positive in the last couple of hours. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Sai aka Ayesha Singh, Pandya Store's Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar and more have tested positive in the last couple of days. Ayesha Singh's fans have been trending 'Get Well Soon Ayesha' on Twitter. Ayesha had been shooting with the team for a while and tested positive. Also Read - Bigg Boss UNFAIR evictions: From Umar Riaz to Vishal Kotian and more – contestants who were shown the door [PICS]

Umar Riaz gets support

If reports are to be believed and social media trends are anything to go by Umar Riaz has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. He was evicted due to his violent behaviour towards fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Netizens and well-wishers of Umar Riaz are in a huge shock. They never thought Umar would be eliminated as he has been one of the strongest contestants of the season.

TMKOC's Bagha aka Tanmay contracts COVID

In a shocking turn of events, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria has been tested positive for COVID-19. The actor who plays Bagha on the show took to his social media handle to announce the same. "Hello all! Inspite of taking utmost care, I have been tested Covid-19 positive, requesting all who came in my close contact in last 2 – 3 days. Plz get tested for u n for the safety of ur loved ones….take care n stay safe plz. (sic)" Tanmay said in his post. Check it out below:

Umar Riaz's old tweet gets flak

Sidharth Shukla's fans have slammed Umar Riaz. They dug up an old tweet of Umar and called him out for slamming Sidharth Shukla for violence against his brother Asim Riaz in season 13. Umar Riaz has reportedly been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15 for violence against co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Sidharth's fans have slammed Umar for his old tweet.

Aneri, Gaurav win hearts

Aneri Vajani and Gaurav Khanna's performance in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa has won over the audience. Not just Anuj and Malvika but also Anupamaa aka is getting a lot of praises for her performance in the TOP TV show. Yet another dark part of Anuj and Mukku's past will be out in front of Anupamaa. The latter will be in a huge shock.

Jasmin recalls her journey in BB

took to her Twitter handle and recalled her Bigg Boss 14 journey. The actress had entered the show as a contestant but was later eliminated. She re-entered the show as Aly's connection. Jasmin thanked her fans in a heartfelt tweet. "Last year on this day, one of the most challenging journey of mine ended on bigg boss. Your unconditional love and support has always been my biggest strength. Always grateful to you all for being there. #grateful #blessed." Check out her tweet below:

Last year on this day, one of the most challenging journey of mine ended on bigg boss.

Your unconditional love and support has always been my biggest strength. Always grateful to you all for being there ?#grateful #blessed — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 8, 2022

That's all in today's TV news.