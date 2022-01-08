Trending TV News Today: Ayesha Singh, Alice Kaushik test COVID positive; Umar Riaz's eviction shocks BB15 fans and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'a Ayesha Singh, Pandya Store's Alice Kaushik, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Tanmay Vekaria and more tested positive for COVID. Umar Riaz's shocking elimination angered fans and well-wishers and more. Check TOP TV newsmakers.