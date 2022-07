From Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's host loses his calm over Pratik Sehajpal, Imlie co-stars Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer dating in real life, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan Singh passes away due to brain hemorrhage at 41 and more, here are the TV Newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty loses his calm over Pratik Sehajpal; WARNS him to NOT break rules

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rohit Shetty loses his calm over Pratik Sehajpal; WARNS him to NOT break rules

In the recent episode, host Rohit Shetty was losing his calm over the water stunt performed by Pratik Sehajpal. Rohit Rohit points out Pratik and tells him to do what is instructed and not break the rules. While Pratik asks Rohit what should he do if he doesn't know how to swim, to which Rohit loses his cool over Pratik and says that he should have thought about it before signing the contract for the show as Water stunts are not happening for the first time. He even warned Pratik that he cannot cheat or else he will get eliminated from the show. Earlier there were reports that Pratik had misbehaved with the filmmaker and he was extremely irked with him.

Imlie: Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer dating in real life?

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's chemistry in Imlie grabs a lot of attention. There are rumours of them dating in real-life. The two clarified that they are 'just friends'. Recently, Sumbul took to Instagram to praise Fahmaan's performance in the show. She posted, "Fahmaan Khan you are a firecracker. Kya perform kiya hai meri jaaannnn!!!! I love your paagalpan towards your craft. Proud of you my just friend." Fahmaan replied and wrote, "Aray wah just friend aaj tareef pe tareef. Thank you so much."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan aka Malkhan Singh passes away due to brain hemorrhage at 41

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan breathed his last this morning (July 23) and died due to a brain hemorrhage. Reportedly, the actor was playing cricket in the morning when he collapsed and was taken to the doctor. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Comedian to host celebrity dance reality show?

According to the latest reports by Telly Chakkar, popular comedienne Bharti Singh will be seen as the host of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. A source was quoted by ETimes TV saying that people might have expected Maniesh Paul to be the host of the upcoming season, but his name was not considered. The show will start airing reportedly on September 27. Bharti's comedy skills and perfect entertainment dose will add zing to the celeb dance reality show. The makers are planning to rope in popular TV stars for their new season.

Anupamaa: Fans are utterly upset with aka Anuj Kapadia's less screen time; trend 'Anuj is hope' demanding for more

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, it was shown that Anuj's picture falls and it shows that something bad will happen in the future. MaAn have also noticed that Anuj's screen time has been reduced in the show. They demanded 'justice' for Anuj, MaAn fans started trending Anuj Is Hope on Twitter.