Bigg Boss 16 is making maximum waves in the world of TV. In the promo, we have seen Farah Khan slamming Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta. Fans have taken objection to this. Here is a lowdown of the main news...

BB 16 fans upset with Farah Khan for targeting Priyanka and Tina

The Weekend Ka Vaar promo has started with Farah Khan schooling Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The two ladies will get an earful from Farah Khan. She will say that they are unfair to poke fun at someone's mental help that they did for Shalin Bhanot. The promo has upset fans of the show. They feel Farah Khan cannot be a neutral host as the sister of Sajid Khan. Fans feel she is a supporter of the Mandali. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik shows his love to Pathaan, says 'I love you Shah Rukh Khan' [Watch Video]

Abdu Rozik cheers for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Bigg Boss 16's sweetheart and Tajik singer Abdu Rozik was seen last night outside Mannat. He carried a placard showing his support for Pathaan movie. Crowds who were waiting outside for a glimpse of King Khan also showered love on Chota Bhaijaan. Abdu Rozik is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

Shark Tank India 2: Did Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal shade Ashneer Grover on the show?

ETimes has done a report on how the judges have reacted on the absence of Ashneer Grover from the show. Namita Thapar has said that the toxicity is out of the show. Anupam Mittal said that entrepreneurs were humiliated in the first season which is not happening now. Piyush Bansal feels the show is not a space for personal brand building.

Durga Aur Charu post leap cast revealed; no Tina Datta or Kanika Mann

The makers of Durga Aur Charu have roped in Mohit Kumar as the male lead. Bengali actress Adrija Roy, Rachi Sharma and Riya Sharma are the three actresses. There is no Kanika Mann or Tina Datta on the show. It is being said that Tina Datta has got a blockbuster Telugu project in hand.

Shehnaaz Gill turns a year older

Shehnaaz Gill has turned a year older. Ken Ferns shared some pics from her birthday bash which had many cakes and a smash too. The actress will seen in Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that comes on Eid.