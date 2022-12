Bigg Boss 16 is making waves in the world of TV. Fans of Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have called out makers for being unfair. On the other hand, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has slammed trolls for pregnancy rumors. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary make THIS classist comment on MC Stan in live feed?

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta and PriyAnkit fans slam makers

Bigg Boss 16 will reportedly see the exit of Ankit Gupta. The Udaariyaan will be voted out of the show by the housemates who feel he is someone with hardly any contribution on the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be left in tears. The buzz is that he is doing the new show of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta and has to fly to Chandigarh for the same. Bigg Boss 16 fans have slammed the makers for what is termed as an illegal elimination of the handsome Udaariyaan star.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams pregnancy rumors

The sudden wedding of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh sparked off a lot of conversation. Fans were in disbelief as they thought she would marry Vishal Singh. Post that, she was trolled with the Jihad angle, which was distasteful. The latest one was gossip that she might be pregnant and hence she married in haste. She has replied to trolls.

Jannat Zubair does Umrah with brother Ayaan

After Shah Rukh Khan, TV actress Jannat Zubair did the Umrah. She went with her brother, Ayaan Zubair Rahmani. The actress said it was her first Umrah. She posted a number of pics from there.

Ravie Dubey is unrecognizable in Farradday

Ravie Dubey has unveiled the first look of his movie, Farradday. The actor looks almost unrecognizable. His friends like Rithvik Dhanjani, Riddhi Dogra and others sent him congratulatory messages. Check out the look here...

Himanshi Khurana hospitalized in Romania

Himanshi Khurana has been admitted to a hospital in Romania. She was shooting in minus seven degrees for her Punjabi movie. It seems she got fever and a nosebleed. The actress wanted to finish her work before Christmas and over exerted herself.