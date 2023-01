Here are all the top updates of the day from Tellyland. A lot of stars made it to the headlines today. Bigg Boss 16 of course remained to rule. It is Weekend Ka Vaar and Salman Khan is going to take everyone's class. Further, TV show Anupamaa also made it to the headlines all thanks to its upcoming storyline. Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill's cute video talking about childhood sex education also went viral. So without much ado, here's looking at all the top updates of the day. Also Read - Anupamaa twist: Maya and Anuj are Chhoti Anu's biological parents? MaAn fans hope the upcoming track is NOT about AK vs Anu [VIEW TWEETS]

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan call it Karma as slams Tina Datta

The recent promo of Bigg Boss 16 has Salman Khan slamming Tina Datta over her connection with Shalin Bhanot. She then breaks down and says that she wants to leave the show. Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fans reacted to this and called it 'karma'.

Anupamaa upcoming twist

In TV show Anupamaa, a new entry will bring chaos in Anu and Anuj Kapadia's life. Chhoti Anu's biological mother Maya will enter the show and it will leave everyone shocked.

Check out Anupamaa promo below:

Shehnaaz Gill's cute video about childhood sex education goes viral

On her show, Shehnaaz Gill shared a memory from childhood that her fans found it to be very cute. In an interview with , they discussed about child birth. Shehnaaz Gill revealed how her mother used to tell her that she was sent by God.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill's video below:

Will promote Pathaan on ?

A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan whether he will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show or not to promote Pathaan. King Khan replied that he will directly meet fans in theatres.

Bhai seedha movie hall mein aaoonga wahin milte hain….#Pathaan https://t.co/kIfnZa6YOa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

talks about Bigg Boss 16 mandali?

As reported by Pinkvilla, Sajid Khan who is going to appear on Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar will talk about his famous mandali. He says that for him, mandali was only about four people. He named MC Stan, , Shiv Thakare and excluded Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan from it.