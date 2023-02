Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan has met up with composer Sajid of Sajid-Wajid fame. We might hear of a new song soon. The buzz is that Anupamaa actress Tassnim Sheikh might quit the show. She plays the role of Kinjal's mother Rakhi Dave. Here is a lowdown of the news.... Also Read - Anupamaa: After Anagha Bhosale and Paras Kalnawat, Tassnim Nerurkar to quit Rupali Ganguly's TOP TV show?

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan meets Sajid of Sajid-Wajid fame

MC Stan, the winner of Bigg Boss 16 has met composer Sajid of Sajid-Wajid fame. The composer shared some pics of the same. They spent some time in the studio and also enjoyed some food together. He said that MC Stan was a very shy person and preferred desi Mumbai snacks over fancy food.

Read More: Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan to break into Bollywood? Composer Sajid of Sajid-Wajid meets up with the rapper in his studio Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twist: Anuj to get into a physical brawl with Vanraj? Maya inches closer towards Anuj and Anu

Manul Chudasama's promo as Mariam unveiled

More than two months after the tragic demise of Tunisha Sharma, actress Manul Chudasama has been brought in as the new Mariam. The promo has been released by the channel. Abhishek Nigam has come on the show as the new Ali Baba as Sheezan M Khan is still under judicial custody.

Anupamaa: Is Tassnim Nerurkar going to quit the show?

Anupamaa might see the departure of Tassnim Sheikh. She plays the role of Rakhi Dave on the show. The character was absent from the show for a really long time. She said that she is part of the show officially but wishes to take up other projects too.

Read More: Anupamaa: After Anagha Bhosale and Paras Kalnawat, Tassnim Nerurkar to quit Rupali Ganguly's TOP TV show?

Eisha Singh confirms Beqaboo with Shalin Bhanot

Actress Eisha Singh has confirmed that she is doing Beqaboo with Shalin Bhanot and Monalisa. It seems she is a girl who is not aware of her supernatural powers. It is a finite series. After Beqaboo winds up, Naagin 7 will apparently start on Colors.

Star Plus' Chashni gets postponed

Sai Ketan Rao and Sandiip Sikcand's Chashni which was going to be a new show on Star Plus has been postponed. It seems they have hit a standstill regarding something.